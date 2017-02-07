Living and dieting
Opinion: Columns
By John Hubbuch
Starting last November, in order to take my mind off the Presidential election disaster and cleanup, I decided to go on a diet. I scoured the internet and talked to my skinny friends. There sure was a lot of information out there. I was amazed how many B-list celebrities were fat, but are now skinny, and were even willing to share their diet secrets for a price.
First, I wrote down all the reasons I wanted to lose weight. That was easy: I want to dance with my oldest grandchild at her wedding. She's 8. I'm 67. So unless she is a child bride, I've got some non-walker living to do. I could liberate my skinny pants wardrobe. I could get people to ask if I had AIDS. I could get lucky at my 50th High School Reunion this September.
Second, I needed a plan of diet and exercise. It is quite hard to lose weight without working on both. As to exercise I went to the YMCA and walked on the treadmill for 60 minutes almost every day at a pace and elevation until I burned 500 calories. If you sweat, you know you are exercising. Bringing in the groceries is not exercising.
For breakfast I made an omelet that included vegetables every morning and a piece of double fiber toast; for lunch a gigantic salad with oil and vinegar dressing; and for dinner, a meat, vegetable and starch. This regimen is kind of boring, but you are so hungry, cardboard would taste good.
Then there is prohibited food. Pretty much everyone in the world knows these foods are terrible for you: cheeseburgers, Fritos, pizza, fried anything, anything sweet other than fruit, anything salty, any liquid other than low fat milk or water, and meats of dubious provenance. You are left with fruits, vegetables, fish, chicken and whole grains. More than half the world would love such a limited diet.
This was really hard, but I lost 24.2 pounds. It helps to be a little OCD because I weighed myself every day. When I was good the day before my morning weigh-in, it was exhilarating. When I was bad, it was like walking to the gallows. Sorta.
Losing weight is empowering. If you can change your physical appearance, you can change everything. You can be a better, kinder person. You can do things you always wanted to do but thought you just weren't that kind of person. You can't change the world, but you can change you.
So now the challenge is to keep the weight off. I'll let you know after the reunion. (I hope Marsha doesn't read this column.)
