Let's have a ban on immigration fictions

Protestors were out in force at O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 28 to protest President Trump's ban on refugees from some Middle Eastern Muslim countries. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

By Ian Wagreich

One View

A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.

This statement really came to life for me during the past decade or so as falsehoods about immigration have circulated and multiplied like the hydra, with two falsehoods appearing to replace every one that was discredited. It can be difficult for a layperson to separate fact from fiction.

I have the same advice for those who aren't immigration experts as I give to young lawyers just starting out in the field. Be skeptical. Don't believe everything you are told. Have an open mind. And whatever you do, check the primary sources of your information rather than simply believing what you are told by those with a political agenda.

One common misperception is that the Obama administration somehow opened the borders to the undocumented, allowing a flow of undesirables to cross the border. Fortunately, the Pew Charitable Trusts, which is a non-partisan foundation aimed at rigorously studying the real effects of our nation's policies, has been studying the patterns of migration of the undocumented population in the U.S. for decades. The reality is that the number of undocumented immigrants in the country peaked in 2007 and has gone down slightly since then. http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/03/5-facts-about-illegal-immigration-in-the-u-s/

Additionally, spending on both interior enforcement and border enforcement escalated dramatically under the Obama administration, both in terms of technology and the proverbial "boots on the ground."

Another non-partisan organization performing research and issuing reports in this area is the American Immigration Council (disclosure alert: I'm on the board of trustees of the council), and they produced an excellent fact sheet, along with easy-to-read graphs, showing how immigration enforcement has increased over the years and decades (https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/the-cost-of-immigration-enforcement-and-border-security).

A common rumor spread about immigration is that there is a link between immigration and criminality. The conservative-leaning Cato Institute did a comprehensive review of a variety of studies of crime rates in the native-born and immigrant population, and their research showed no correlation between immigrants and crime, and went even further to note that some studies actually showed a negative correlation between certain crimes and the immigrant population (https://www.cato.org/blog/immigration-crime-what-research-says).

This makes sense. The consequences to an immigrant of committing even a relatively minor crime can often go well beyond what is provided for in the criminal justice system, and those consequences can include deportation and separation from your family with little to no chance of returning to the U.S.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the most recent executive order on immigration issued by the Trump administration, which purported to initiate a temporary ban on travelers from seven countries entering the U.S. (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen). The order reserved the right for the president to extend the ban indefinitely. The administration first said the order covered both Green Card holders and temporary visa holders (non-immigrants), and later announced it would only cover non-immigrants from the seven listed countries. Once again, we turn to the Cato Institute, which has sifted through decades of criminal data from 1975 to 2015 (https://www.cato.org/blog/little-national-security-benefit-trumps-executive-order-immigration. The data was not yet complete for 2016, so that year wasn't included in their study).

Their conclusion was that foreigners from the seven listed countries killed zero Americans in terror attacks on U.S. soil during that time period. Zero. The individuals who carried out the World Trade Center attacks were from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon, all countries that were not listed in the executive order.

To add a further layer of complexity, in my practice and in advising attorneys at airports across the country in dealing with the executive order (which has since been put on hold by the Federal Courts), I have seen a number of individuals who have been our allies in the war on terror who were affected by the ban. This includes Iraqi translators and military experts who risked their lives to help the U.S. military.

The federal courts have given us a chance to pause and reflect on who we are as a country. I am hopeful that all of us, including the Trump administration, can use that pause to spend some time getting beyond the rhetoric and enact policies that are based on facts, not fictions.

And I hope we can keep in mind those ideals that have made our country a beacon of hope to immigrants around the world.

Ian Wagreich is an OPRF High School graduate who has practiced immigration law for the last two decades, most recently with the firm Hughes Socol Piers Resnick Dym, Ltd.