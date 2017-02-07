Keep Cathy Hamilton as principal of Lincoln
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
In response to the Feb. 2 District 97 email to the Lincoln community:
Dr. Carol Kelley and the District 97 Board of Education are refusing to hear the voices of countless community members who want Cathy Hamilton to remain as principal of Lincoln School. Kelley and the board's menial offer of "a substitute teaching position" instead of remaining in her current position as principal is both insulting and degrading. The board stated, "We believe the solution we have presented to Ms. Hamilton will help her achieve the main objectives she cited in her letter." Offering her a sub position, after the number of years she has been in the district is disgraceful.
The point of this insurgence is to point out that the position of Lincoln School principal is not being cut. There is still an opening for a leader.
We are asking our elected officials and superintendent to save our community valuable time and money and reinstate Cathy Hamilton as principal at the base principal salary. It is fiscally responsible as well as what the community wants!
What are the reasons for not reinstating Cathy at the base principal salary?
Email Carol Kelley, and the District 97 Board of Education and ask them!
Please contact Dr. Carol Kelley or the District 97 board with this question, or request a meeting with the superintendent.
Dr. Kelley - ckelley@op97.org or call 708-524-3004
D97 Board of Education - d97board@op97.org
Anna & Peter Harlan
On behalf of the Lincoln School community
