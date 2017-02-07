Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
49°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Keep Cathy Hamilton as principal of Lincoln

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

In response to the Feb. 2 District 97 email to the Lincoln community:

Dr. Carol Kelley and the District 97 Board of Education are refusing to hear the voices of countless community members who want Cathy Hamilton to remain as principal of Lincoln School. Kelley and the board's menial offer of "a substitute teaching position" instead of remaining in her current position as principal is both insulting and degrading. The board stated, "We believe the solution we have presented to Ms. Hamilton will help her achieve the main objectives she cited in her letter." Offering her a sub position, after the number of years she has been in the district is disgraceful.

The point of this insurgence is to point out that the position of Lincoln School principal is not being cut. There is still an opening for a leader.

We are asking our elected officials and superintendent to save our community valuable time and money and reinstate Cathy Hamilton as principal at the base principal salary. It is fiscally responsible as well as what the community wants!

What are the reasons for not reinstating Cathy at the base principal salary? 

Email Carol Kelley, and the District 97 Board of Education and ask them!

Please contact Dr. Carol Kelley or the District 97 board with this question, or request a meeting with the superintendent.

Dr. Kelley - ckelley@op97.org or call 708-524-3004

D97 Board of Education - d97board@op97.org

Anna & Peter Harlan

On behalf of the Lincoln School community

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

TOY MOTORCYCLE

Motorized child sized Harley Davidson motorcycle. $69.00. Call 708-488-8755.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once you steal a car, have a hit and run accident with...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:26 AM

On: Cop shoots, kills Glendale Heights...

Always liked Red Hen, and appreciated the investment...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:01 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I'm grateful that our Park Board is committed to...

By Pamela Todd

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:00 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Thank you, PDOP, for this proper stance regarding this...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:53 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Yes Faith, it's the rents and the taxes. Same...

By Jim Peterson

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:25 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I will quickly hit your other questions: Yes, the...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: Getting to know you

Ken, assuming your questions are not rhetorical, I...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:31 AM

On: Getting to know you

Faith: In answer to your question. Because the rents...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:59 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

The Environmental Education Center was built on the...

By Sandy Lentz

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:58 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

I am in support of whatever development the market...

By Josh Vanderberg

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close