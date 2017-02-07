Juvenile not prosecuted for punch that killed

By Timothy Inklebarger

Less than a week after Chicagoan Joe Maffris died, several months after being punched outside the Oak Park Public Library, his brother-in-law, Hal Block, called for compassion toward his attacker — a 13-year-old boy from River Forest.

Block told Wednesday Journal in the days following Maffris' death on Sept. 21, 2016, that "the greatest tragedy, other than Joe losing his life, is this kid losing his life, also."

But when the Cook County State's Attorney's Juvenile Justice Division chose not to prosecute the case, Block says he felt like his family was denied justice.

The incident took place in front of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., on June 16. Maffris, according to both police and Block, was dancing at an event being held in Scoville Park.

Maffris' attacker and Block give different accounts of the day. The teenager said Maffris tried to sit in his female friend's lap, while Block said police told him Maffris tried to urge the girl to dance with him and others during a music event at the park.

Maffris left and went into the library while the teenager and a friend waited for him to come out. They allegedly started a verbal altercation with the 60-year-old man when he left the library but were told to leave by a woman who witnessed the encounter.

As the two were turning to leave, the 13-year-old turned and punched Maffris, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk. Maffris suffered cranial bleeding and died of his injuries over three months later.

At the time of the assault, Oak Park police gave the teenager what is known as an "informal station adjustment," stipulating that he meet curfew, go to school and not return to the library, and released him to his guardian. The charge was upgraded to two counts of aggravated battery when Maffris died.

That's why Block said was shocked to learn from the State's Attorney's Office on Jan. 25, that David Weiner, chief of the Juvenile Justice Division, had decided not to prosecute the case.

"The level of betrayal we are feeling cannot be conveyed in mere words," Block said in an email the day he learned about the decision not to prosecute.

Weiner did not return multiple calls requesting an interview, but the Cook County State's Attorney's Office released this statement: "While we certainly understand the pain and anguish felt by the family of Mr. Maffris in the wake of this tragedy, the State's Attorney's Office does not have the evidence that would be required to meet the burden of proof to sustain a murder charge in this incident."

Block said he never heard about murder charges until the state's attorney announced they were dropping the case.

"They charged him with felony battery involving grave bodily harm," said Block, who is an attorney in Costa Mesa, California. "We weren't expecting him to be charged with murder or homicide or manslaughter."

He said the teenager should get some form of punishment, though.

"We didn't want his life to be ruined," Block said, adding that he should be given probation, community service and anger management classes.

"The intent of the family and friends is not to put this kid in jail and lock him up … it's not revenge, it's a matter of justice and having some rational consequence for his actions."

