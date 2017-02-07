Jack Tavolacci, 22, of Kansas City, formerly of Oak Park, died as a passenger in a car accident in Kansas City on Jan. 25, 2017. Jack grew up in Ascension Parish and went to school there until second grade, then attended Longfellow Elementary, Julian Middle School, and OPRF High School. His effervescent personality helped him make friends easily. His father, Chris, recalled that when he visited his best friend's house, he also befriended his friend's little brother.

"The parents told us that all of Marek's other friends wouldn't give his brother the time of day. Jack was that kind of person," Chris said. "He lived, he laughed, and he loved and he did all of these things with aplomb. We felt he was an old soul. In sports, he never cried if he struck out but played for the love of the games. He loved us and was an excellent student. He suffered a concussion sophomore year. Despite the headaches and periodic depression, he still reached out to others and made people laugh."

He moved to Kansas City to pursue studies in pharmacy.

"He was proud to be an organ donor," Chris said. "The coroner told us his organs may save two lives, and other tissues will be used to enhance the lives of at least 50 other people. That's Jack in a nutshell."

Jack Tavolacci is survived by his father, Chris; his mother, Christine; his two brothers, Peter and Marcus; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave.