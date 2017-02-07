How about an essay contest on 'white privilege'?

Recently, I heard a reporter on the radio mention a controversial essay contest being held in Westport, Connecticut that involved the term "white privilege." With my interest piqued, I went to the internet to find out more. What I found made me shake my head because another opportunity to constructively discuss diversity, race, and equity may have been inadvertently sabotaged by the very people trying to move the needle forward.

In case you missed it, TEAM Westport and the Westport Library asked local high school students: "In 1,000 words or less, describe how you understand the term 'white privilege.' To what extent do you think this privilege exists? What impact do you think it has had in your life — whatever your racial or ethnic identity — and in our society more broadly?" As reported in Michael Melia's Associated Press article titled, "'White Privilege' Essay Contest Ruffles Upscale Coastal Town," not all of the feedback from adults has been positive.

I couldn't help but wonder how this essay contest would play out here in Oak Park. A series of questions came to mind. Would some see the essay contest as a good idea? Would some protest in writing or through marching? Would some want to proceed carefully so as not to risk being labeled as insensitive or hostile? Would dialogue remain cordial or dissolve into name-calling? Would some see the essay as yet another attempt to evoke guilt? Would some suggest we read a book on diversity and hold discussions? Would political ideologies (liberal/progressive, conservative/right-wing, moderate) come into play? Would some bring up the academic performance gaps or disciplinary policies in our local schools? Would some mention economic or housing diversity? Would immigration reform find its way into the discussion? Would someone file a lawsuit if their essay was not chosen the winner? Would anything meaningful get accomplished through the essay competition?

Oak Park may be ahead of other cities in regard to diversity, race, and social equity. How much further are we willing to go and how soon will we begin to lean into the difficult process? Misunderstandings will happen along the way but the end result will be worth it.

Ken Woods

Oak Park