Fresh Thyme Market could open by summer

Long-delayed project would fill former Dominick's site in River Forest

By Deborah Kadin

Inside work has begun on the former Dominick's Finer Foods site on North Avenue, and this summer, if all goes as planned, it will open as a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, village and company officials said last week.

Last month, Mid-American Real Estate Group, the property owner, turned the building over to Fresh Thyme, after rebuilding three foundation walls and part of the roof, as well as completing other repairs, Village Administrator Eric Palm said. Mid-America's repair work took about five months to complete, he added.

The grocery chain is now installing drains, plumbing, electrical and refrigeration lines. Other utility work is being completed. Refrigerators, sinks, other equipment and materials that had been removed from the store will be shipped back although Justin Haasch, Fresh Thyme's real estate and marketing research director, was not sure when that would happen. 

Haasch said the opening was slated for June 21, nearly 16 months later than the chain initially predicted. 

Build-out issues have plagued the project. Renovations were pegged to start in early 2015 with the opening anticipated for November 2015. The opening was pushed back to February 2016 and even more delays forced the opening back to spring.

Then almost a year ago, worked was shut down when a brick façade on the east wall gave way. The collapse started because the façade had never been tied to the interior masonry wall, Palm said. That problem arose as interior demolition of the building was being done, he added. 

With patience wearing thin after repeated attempts to get information on the condition of the building, the village in May filed an injunction requiring Fresh Thyme and Mid-America to repair or demolish the building "within a reasonable time." A Cook County judge gave Mid-America until Dec. 31 to complete the work.

Palm said the village, Fresh Thyme and Mid-America went back to court for a status hearing in January and agreed to give the property owners a bit more time to finish off the work. 

Once the store opens, Fresh Thyme will be able to take advantage of Cook County tax breaks to cover the costs of their repairs. The village approved the 7C property tax exemption in September 2014; the county board followed suit two months later.

Getting a new tenant for the building and getting it open as a food store had been a top priority ever since Safeway Inc., Dominick's parent company, announced in the fall of 2013 that it would leave the Chicago market. Dominick's moved out of the 25,000-square-foot location in December 2013.

