Educational 'equity' is really about justice

By Christian Chiakulas

One View

When I first began to formulate my views on the issue of student achievement gaps and equity as a candidate rather than a concerned citizen, activist, and father, I knew immediately that what I would have to propose would be difficult, controversial, and perhaps even unpopular, especially among the parents of the white, financially well-off students our education system is designed to benefit.

So when a woman named Barbara Bodner replied to my comments at the SUA Candidate Forum in a letter to the editor in Wednesday Journal, questioning my stance and wondering in a tone of cautious indignation what such an approach would look like in practical terms, I can't say I was surprised. [Equity vs. advantage, Viewpoints, Feb. 1]

I was a student at Oak Park and River Forest High School from 2006 to 2010, and from my freshman year, "the achievement gap" was a topic of discussion that virtually all students and teachers were aware of. Research on the topic as a nationwide issue dates back to the 1960s, and Oak Park has been dealing with it since at least the early 1990s.

These facts alone should make it clear to all community members, and especially would-be leaders (like myself), that the solutions we've been trying for decades simply do not work. Demonstrably, a serious attempt to strive for increased equity requires solutions that are — as Michael Romain said of my response in the Jan. 18 Journal article "School board candidates riff on equity" — radical.

During the SUA forum I mentioned that using a word like "equity" is unhelpful because it obscures the causes of the issue of student achievement disparity.

I would much prefer the word "justice."

Equity is a banal, opaque word meant to make privileged white people feel comfortable. It implies that this system has occurred naturally, that it is something to be combatted without anybody taking responsibility for it.

Justice, on the other hand, is frightening. If we strive for justice, we are admitting that our current system is unjust, and injustice comes from people.

When I proposed talking about equity as a "debt of education" owed to students of color and other marginalized groups, I was aping a term I heard from Gilman Whiting, a professor at Vanderbilt University and founding chair of the Achievement Gap Institute for the George W. Peabody College of Education. Speaking about a conference his institute held, Professor Whiting readily acknowledged how dangerous it is to use such language:

"We use the term achievement gap," he said, "and I used it in this conference, for one purpose only. If I called it 'a debt owed to low-income, minority, and other [students] who haven't had opportunity,' no one would show up."

Any political strategist would tell me that it's electoral suicide to speak so strongly and decisively against the "white moderates" that Martin Luther King Jr. castigated in his Letter from Birmingham Jail as "the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom."

But Oak Park is a progressive town, a town whose white residents pride themselves on "diversity." A town that, I hope, will prove unafraid to come together in solidarity, and radicality, to become a leader — not just in Illinois but nationwide — in educational justice.

Because of the limited space in this section, I cannot go into detail here. I urge all who are interested to search for my blog on Huffington Post's Chicago section, where they will find a greatly expanded version of this letter, including specific policy proposals.

It would be very easy for me to mirror other candidates and politicians both past and present by reassuring Oak Park's white residents with vague platitudes like "a rising tide lifts all ships."

The problem with that metaphor is that it isn't true. A rising tide does not lift sunken ships.