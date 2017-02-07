Democracy in action was thrilling
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
The Women's March was thrilling to view for those of us watching on TV. For me, it was truly an outpouring of democracy in action.
It was especially interesting to observe the variety of issues that concerned the participants — Women's Rights, saving Planned Parenthood, right of choice, Obamacare, civil rights, voting rights, acceptance of immigrants, and many anti-Trump folks. Of course, the success of this enormous march can only be measured by the changes to be accomplished. So far, President Trump has not been deterred from his desire to eliminate "Obamacare." He has rejected the plan to lower mortgage rates and he plans to cut "company" (big business) taxes by 20 percent. Who will suffer for that?
President Trump is still supporting all of his Cabinet appointments even though most of them are unqualified to serve in those posts. Most of them are billionaires (Goldman Sachs) buddies of President Trump and Senator Sessions (though not in the billionaire class) is a known anti-civil rights advocate. He is President Trump's selection for Attorney General and the person who is supposed to guard our civil rights.
Even with all the evidence against these cabinet candidates, it seems that our "gutless" legislature is planning to accept these presidential choices.
My hope is that the millions of marchers and those of us who could not participate but feel strongly about the issues, will all send emails, letters or call the president and the legislature expressing their concerns. Imagine the president receiving millions of messages! That should be effective.
Harriet Hausman
River Forest
