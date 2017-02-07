Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
D97 seeks to clarify Lincoln principal's retirement

District says Hamilton can stay on with the district in another role

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Oak Park District 97 officials have issued a statement that sheds more light into the process behind its decision upholding longtime Lincoln Elementary School Principal Cathy Hamilton's early retirement.  

In 2013, the D97 school board granted Hamilton's request to retire early at the end of this school year. After the state legislature allowed the Early Retirement Option to expire last July, however, Hamilton requested that the board push back her retirement for another three years so that she could leave with  higher pension.  

As previously reported, many members of Lincoln's school community, including its PTO, had supported the idea of keeping Hamilton as principal for another three years. 

In the Feb. 2 statement explaining the process leading to their decision to uphold Hamilton's early retirement, district officials said that, after "reviewing the concerns she raised and assessing the various options that were available for addressing them," they presented Hamilton with a solution in December.

The measure would have allowed Hamilton to stay employed with the district for another three years so that she could retire "with a non-discounted pension," and would have given "her the flexibility and opportunity to share her knowledge, skills and expertise" throughout the district. District officials said that Hamilton is still "open to exploring" that solution.

Addressing what they said were misperceptions about the process, district officials included in their recent statement some of the contents of a letter Hamilton sent to the board last November.

In the letter, Hamilton proposed "multiple options for remaining employed by the district," including taking administrative or teaching positions "anywhere in the district." According to district officials, Hamilton wrote that she was also "open to 'any suggestions the board may have in securing my employment through 2020 without any financial burden to District 97.'"

The statement didn't detail the reasons for why Hamilton could not stay on as Lincoln principal. Last month, the district began the search for a new principal at the school, but stated that "it is imperative that we move on with the principal search at this time."

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com 

