Carol Best, 79

Daughter of Oak Park's first village president

Opinion: Obituaries

Carol Best

Carol Anne Christianson Best, 79, of Columbia, South Carolina, formerly of Oak Park, died on Jan. 26, 2017. Born on Dec. 12, 1937 in Oak Park, she was the daughter of the late J. Russell and Gladys Rogers Christianson. Russ Christianson was a former president of the village of Oak Park and general counsel of the Chicago Bar Association.

Ms. Best graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1955 and began college at Miami of Ohio in the fall of 1955. In the summer of 1957, she met Thilo H. Best ("T"), and the two were married on June 21, 1958. After their wedding, they moved to New York City where T began a career with Cargill Inc. 

She finished her college degree at NYU, graduating with honors in 1959. In 1961, the Bests moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and then to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1968. While in Chattanooga, she raised her children, played tennis and was involved with the Junior League. She moved to Columbia, South Carolina in 2000 to be close to her daughter. An intelligent woman with a generous spirit and beautiful smile, she was a loving mom who cherished her children and grandchildren more than anything. 

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Christianson. 

Carol Best is survived by her son, Thilo David Best and his wife, Betsy, and their children, Elizabeth S. and Meredith A. Best; her daughter, Diana B. Ayers, her husband, Lee, and their children, Clifton Ayers, Jacob Ayers, and his wife, Elizabeth, and Garrett Ayers; her sister, Lois Giess, and her husband, John; her brother, Don Christianson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Carol was held on Feb. 4 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. 

Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, handled the arrangements. 

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at White Oak Manor, who loved and took such good care of Carol. Special thanks to the 11th floor nurses at Palmetto Health Richland for their tender care; also to R. Caughman Taylor for his love and counsel to the family. 

Memorials may be made to the Churchyard Fund at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or to One Mind Institute: www.onemindinstitute.org/get-involved/donate.

