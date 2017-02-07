Ask The Assessors:The Triennial Reassessment

By Pamela Kende

River Forest Township Assessor

In February, River Forest property owners should receive reassessment notices from the Cook County Assessor's Office. Appeals will be accepted by the County Assessor's Office for 30 days after the reassessment notices are mailed. You'll find the filing deadline for an appeal on your reassessment notice.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the River Forest Township Assessor's Office is co-hosting a community outreach event with the County Assessor's Office. All residents are invited to attend and will be able to ask the staff questions regarding your new property assessment. The event will be held at the River Forest Community Center, 8020 Madison Ave., Room 206, River Forest. A resident may file an appeal directly on Feb. 21 or you may file online at the County Assessor's website. Our office will be glad to help you find comparable properties for your appeal. Contact us at 708-366-2787 or visit www.cookcountyassessor.com.

Reassessment facts at a glance

River Forest assessments are expected to increase by an average of 24%.

Assessed values are set at 10% of a residential property's market value.

The 2017 reassessment will not impact tax bills until the second installment tax bills in 2018.

River Forest has an average increase of approximately 24%. The reason is that the overall median sale prices have been increasing since 2014, which was our last reassessment.

In 2014, the median sale price was $484,384

In 2015, it was $541,900

In 2016, it was $604,840

That is an increase of 24.04% from 2014 to 2017

In the past two tri-annual reassessments:

2011, the median sale price change was -9.95%

2014, the median sale price change was -2.98%

A 24% increase in property assessment doesn't amount to a 24% increase in your tax bill. Your property's assessment is your portion of the tax burden.

Below is a simplified situation in which Cook County and other miscellaneous taxes are not accounted for, but the concept of property assessment and how it is related to the owner's portion of the total tax burden is illustrated:

Let's imagine that River Forest is a town of six homes. One home is worth $500,000 and the other five homes are worth $100,000. The Cook County assessor values all residential property at 10% of market value. Therefore, a $500,000 home would be assessed at $50,000 and each of the $100,000 dollar homes would be assessed at $10,000. Let's suppose that this town needs $10,000 to pay for all of the various taxing bodies. Thus the tax bill for the $500,000 home would be $5,000 and for each of the $10,000 homes, the tax bill would be $1,000. This would add up to the $10,000 it takes to fund all of the town's schools, village municipality and other taxing districts.

If this town had a reassessment and the Assessor increased the assessment of all property to 100% of their previous market value, the $500,000 dollar home would be valued at $1 million or assessed at $100,000. The other five homes would be valued at $200,000 or assessed at $20,000. If none of the taxing bodies levied for additional funds the tax bills would remain the same even though the assessments were doubled. The $1 million dollar home would still have a tax bill of $5,000, and each of the homes that were valued at $200,000 would still have a tax bill of $1,000. To make up the total of $10,000 to run the town.

If the taxing bodies needed an additional $10,000 to run the town and the total town budget was raised to $20,000. The $500,000 home's tax bill would double to $10,000 and each of the $100,000 homes would have a tax bill of $2,000 to pay the $20,000 needed to run this town.

To understand how each home pays its portion of the town's total budget, going back to the first scenario where the homes are assessed at $50,000 and $10,000 respectively, if the $500,000 home burned down and lost all of its value (not actually possible as land has value), the other five homes' tax bills would have to make up the difference. Each of those remaining homes would then have their tax bill increased from $1,000 to $2,000 to pay the town's $10,000 budget.

This office can help you file for your exemptions. Please contact us at 708-366-2787.