Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
49°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Already missing Salzman

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

Our Views

Oak Park has been fortunate over many years to have mainly good village trustees. There has, of course, been a supply of actual clunkers who ranged from all-in seat warmers to actively negative forces. Then, in limited numbers, there have been a small number of unusually strong elected officials. 

The village is losing one of that select group later this month when Adam Salzman resigns his seat. Salzman has taken a new and fascinating job that specifically precludes holding public office. He will become the executive director of the Chicago Legal Clinic. Since 1981, this pro bono legal aid provider has focused on immigration, ex-offender rights and domestic violence. They have found a champion to lead them in Salzman.

As an Oak Park trustee, Adam Salzman has been a rare combination of an official clear in his goals and purpose for seeking office, open to the ideas of others, and completely steady in his approach. A sense of humor, but no grandstanding. Sees the strengths and the warts of village government, but doesn't feel the need to be defensive about that mix. Hard to find that blend.

We recall with admiration the response of Salzman and Trustee Bob Tucker in the aftermath of the village presidential election in 2013 when a small core of VMA hardcases did not react maturely to the overwhelming victory of Anan Abu-Taleb. In a letter to the Journal, these two trustees made plain their support of the election outcome and their intention to welcome Abu-Taleb.

That was governance.

Depending on the outcome of the current electoral challenge to the sitting VMA trustees up for reelection — to be settled after press time — the next Oak Park village board could be weaker and more novice. We'll really miss Adam Salzman. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Apartments For Rent

Berwyn 6 RM, 2BR. Heated. Dining rm. Close to transport. Nice area. $995. Riverside 5 RM, 2BR. Heated. Pkg. Close to train & bus. $950. Brookfield Deluxe 4 RM, 1 BR. Excellent woodwork. Fully applianced. Heated. Laundry. Close to park. $825. No...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once you steal a car, have a hit and run accident with...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:26 AM

On: Cop shoots, kills Glendale Heights...

Always liked Red Hen, and appreciated the investment...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:01 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I'm grateful that our Park Board is committed to...

By Pamela Todd

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:00 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Thank you, PDOP, for this proper stance regarding this...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:53 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Yes Faith, it's the rents and the taxes. Same...

By Jim Peterson

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:25 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I will quickly hit your other questions: Yes, the...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: Getting to know you

Ken, assuming your questions are not rhetorical, I...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:31 AM

On: Getting to know you

Faith: In answer to your question. Because the rents...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:59 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

The Environmental Education Center was built on the...

By Sandy Lentz

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:58 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

I am in support of whatever development the market...

By Josh Vanderberg

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close