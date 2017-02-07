Albina Samko, 101
La Grange Park resident
Opinion: Obituaries
Albina C. Samko (nee Rumsa), 101, of La Grange Park, formerly of River Forest, died on Feb. 5, 2017. Born on July 7, 1915, she worked as an administrative assistant.
Albina was the wife of the late Colman V. Samko; the sister of the late Sophia "Peggy" Hanks; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was held on Feb. 8 at St. Francis Xavier Church, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd. in Brookfield.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Did Red Hen ever receive TIF funds? Has the Village...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: February 7th, 2017 12:48 PM
I have a gut feeling that if Albion can't build...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 7th, 2017 12:37 PM
It's a great corner and I am sure we will get...
By Valerie Walker
Posted: February 7th, 2017 12:19 PM
Are You People Nuts! Not My Friends Of Course Just...
By Gary Sullivan
Posted: February 7th, 2017 12:13 PM
I agree that the center is an asset and offers...
By Carolyn Cullen
Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:48 AM
Yes, I agree that the Environmental Education center...
By Carolyn Cullen
Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:42 AM
Once you steal a car, have a hit and run accident with...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:26 AM
Always liked Red Hen, and appreciated the investment...
By Marty Bracco
Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:01 AM
I'm grateful that our Park Board is committed to...
By Pamela Todd
Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:00 AM
Thank you, PDOP, for this proper stance regarding this...
By Marty Bracco
Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:53 AM