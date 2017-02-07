Albina Samko, 101

Albina C. Samko (nee Rumsa), 101, of La Grange Park, formerly of River Forest, died on Feb. 5, 2017. Born on July 7, 1915, she worked as an administrative assistant.

Albina was the wife of the late Colman V. Samko; the sister of the late Sophia "Peggy" Hanks; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was held on Feb. 8 at St. Francis Xavier Church, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd. in Brookfield.