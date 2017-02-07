A poor kicker for your caption

It was maddening to see your caption titled, "Ovary-Acting?" on the front page of the Jan. 25 issue. That this poorly chosen caption accompanied an article highlighting the Women's March that took place on the 21st here in Chicago and across the nation was a slap in the face to all those who marched or support the movement. Women and men came together on Saturday not only in protest of Trump but also in solidarity to stand for the protection of our rights and to celebrate our diverse country.

This type of caption supports the idea that those opposed to the march put forth, that the women marching are being overly sensitive about a little locker room talk. It also feeds into the epidemic of painting women as emotionally unstable and irrational and attempts to belittle our movements and our viewpoints.

Perhaps you were making a poor attempt to reference the protest sign in the image above, but if your caption was meant to be a statement of support, you would have included the sign in its entirety, which stated "We're NOT just ovary-acting." Instead, your choice of "Ovary-Acting?" suggests that this is a question we should be asking ourselves and legitimizes the idea that perhaps the marchers are just overreacting. That you felt this caption was appropriate highlighted for me another reason #WhyIMarch, and I hope in the future you will join those of us who did in pushing back against systemic misogyny and traditional tropes of women in the media wherever they are found, even if it is on the front page of your own newspaper.

Elizabeth Lee

Oak Park