Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
44°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

A disappointing first outing by Albion

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Judging by the throngs of disgruntled Oak Parkers milling around the 19th Century Club last Monday evening, I'm guessing I was not the only person feeling very misled by the event taking place.

The Wednesday Journal reported that Albion Residential, the development company hoping to erect a 16- to 20-story, mixed-use high rise on the northwest corner of Lake Street and Forest Avenue would hold a community meeting with nearby residents and businesses to discuss the project.

Instead, the more than 200 attendees were greeted by drawings of the building, sales staff and a sign-in sheet, presumably to be used by the developer for marketing purposes. There was no formal presentation and no opportunity for meaningful group dialogue about residents' concerns.

Some issues attendees wanted addressed, for example, involved: traffic and parking congestion on Lake and side streets in the area, other infrastructure impacts on this increasingly dense area, adverse effects of the building's shadows on Austin Gardens and on the new solar panel-powered park district education center in the park, possible wind tunnel effects of having two 20-story buildings directly across the street from each other, and the esthetic impact of adding yet another high-rise tower to downtown Oak Park.

Let us hope that the zoning, planning and village boards will give a thorough hearing and consideration to the serious issues raised by this initiative, which last evening's meeting did not. If that gathering was the developer's idea of meaningful engagement with the community, it clearly does not understand Oak Park or indeed the very concept of seeking neighborhood buy-in.

Katie Frankle

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Incredibly proud to be a first generation american...

By Ruth Lopez-McCarthy

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:55 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

No one is objecting to immigrants entering our...

By Neal Buer

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:51 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

Honestly, so many of these comments demonstrate such a...

By Krissy Bee

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:32 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

Thank you to the Village Board and everyone who worked...

By Stephanie Bailey

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:28 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

I'd also note that it's the height of...

By Alice Cottingham

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:13 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

Give me a break!

By Sherrill David

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:13 PM

On: Atheists: OPRF Gospel Choir...

I feel outrage regarding the (in)action of the...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:12 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

Proud to be an OP resident. We are far from perfect,...

By Alice Cottingham

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:11 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

Well done Oak Park! Proud to live here.

By Dot Lambshead Roche

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:08 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

How disrespectful to all persons who have applied to...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: February 7th, 2017 4:08 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close