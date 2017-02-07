A disappointing first outing by Albion

Judging by the throngs of disgruntled Oak Parkers milling around the 19th Century Club last Monday evening, I'm guessing I was not the only person feeling very misled by the event taking place.

The Wednesday Journal reported that Albion Residential, the development company hoping to erect a 16- to 20-story, mixed-use high rise on the northwest corner of Lake Street and Forest Avenue would hold a community meeting with nearby residents and businesses to discuss the project.

Instead, the more than 200 attendees were greeted by drawings of the building, sales staff and a sign-in sheet, presumably to be used by the developer for marketing purposes. There was no formal presentation and no opportunity for meaningful group dialogue about residents' concerns.

Some issues attendees wanted addressed, for example, involved: traffic and parking congestion on Lake and side streets in the area, other infrastructure impacts on this increasingly dense area, adverse effects of the building's shadows on Austin Gardens and on the new solar panel-powered park district education center in the park, possible wind tunnel effects of having two 20-story buildings directly across the street from each other, and the esthetic impact of adding yet another high-rise tower to downtown Oak Park.

Let us hope that the zoning, planning and village boards will give a thorough hearing and consideration to the serious issues raised by this initiative, which last evening's meeting did not. If that gathering was the developer's idea of meaningful engagement with the community, it clearly does not understand Oak Park or indeed the very concept of seeking neighborhood buy-in.

Katie Frankle

Oak Park