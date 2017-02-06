Park District of Oak Park opposes downtown high-rise
Park district board says shade will damage Austin Gardens
The debate over whether to allow an 18-story luxury apartment building to be built adjacent to a public park in downtown Oak Park is heating up with a statement from the Park District of Oak Park opposing the project.
The Park District Board of Commissioners released a statement on Monday, Feb. 6, stating its opposition to approving a zoning change for the property at 1000 Lake St. that would allow for a building taller than the 80-foot height allowed under existing zoning.
Albion Residential revealed its plans last week at an open-house meeting to build a 200-foot tall building at the site, which is adjacent to the south of Austin Gardens, a public park.
"The Board of Park Commissioners opposes any development adjacent to the park over the current 80-foot allowance and urges the [Oak Park] Village Board of Trustees to honor the current zoning ordinance," the letter released by the park district states.
The board says the proposal from Albion "is unacceptable because it will cause irreparable damage to Austin Gardens' trees, plants and overall beauty."
Albion Residential issued a statement upon the release of the park district's statement. It quoted Andrew Yule, Albion vice president of development, saying the company wants to work with the park district to make the project work.
"We want to be a good neighbor to Austin Gardens and are committed to working with the park district to fulfill that obligation," Yule said in the written statement. "Austin Gardens is an important asset, and we want to develop a project that enhances its value to Oak Park."
Representatives of the Park District Board of Commissioners did not return phone calls requesting an interview.
The board's statement notes that the shade cast by the building "will seriously diminish critical sunlight to Austin Gardens and pose a serious risk to the health and sustainability of the trees and plants in this historic park located in the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.
"The board is also concerned with the impact on the park from the increased number of residents and their pets using Austin Gardens," the park district letter notes. "Thousands of additional residents are being added to downtown Oak Park where the only green space is Austin Gardens. The increased park use will impact the ability to maintain the same level of quality for our residents' pleasure and respite."
Albion, at its public meeting last week, presented residents with a graphic showing that the L-shaped orientation of the building would reduce the shadow cast by the building.
The building will be located across the street from the 21-story, 271-unit Vantage Oak Park luxury apartment building. Some residents have argued that two tall buildings at the same corner is too much development for downtown Oak Park.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
