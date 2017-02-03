Oak Park to unveil downtown streetscape plan

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The village of Oak Park is holding an open-house meeting to discuss an overhaul of the Lake streetscape project from Harlem to Euclid and repaving Lake from Harlem to Austin.

The open house will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Council Chambers at village hall, 123 Madison St., on Feb. 8.

The project, which is planned for 2018, includes: underground utility work for sewer and water; asphalt paving; sidewalk replacement; improvements to concrete curbing; improvements to landscape planters; project costs; and construction schedules.

The meeting aims to provide outreach to business owners and residents who will be affected by the construction, Village Manager Cara Pavlicek said at a village board meeting in January.

Village Engineer Bill McKenna told the board of trustees that the project is in the preliminary design phase, and village staff is working to develop the scope, cost estimates and construction timelines.

"We're basically looking to wrap that up in late spring, early summer, and then we would move on to developing full-blown construction plans for bidding — that would be this summer," he said. "We would ideally submit those to the state late summer sometime around August of this year for the state to bid the streetscaping portion of the project in January of 2018."

The project is likely to create some consternation with downtown business owners due to the expected disruption in motor vehicle and foot traffic.

"Part of the public meeting is really to determine what's best because that is such a busy corridor, and make sure that we're really working well with all of the partners along there," Pavlicek told trustees.

She said village staff would return to the board with recommendations from business owners and the public following the open house.

Trustee Peter Barber said development at the west end of the corridor — Elevate Oak Park is currently building a 271-unit luxury apartment building near the corner of Lake and Harlem — would "create more traffic" and "a lot of challenges."

"And this is going to be an additional challenge on top of that for a very long summer," he said, asking how long the project would take.

"Probably the whole implementation is going to take five or six months, isn't it?" he asked Pavlicek, who noted that a number of projects are taking place along the commercial corridor.

"I don't want to freak anybody out by saying how long it's going to take," she said, adding, "I'd prefer if we could talk about it, and I could give you very specific charts that would say here's where a section should work, and how does that work best for those [business and development] partners?"

Barber asked if there were any lessons learned from the Chicago Avenue street paving and streetscaping project last year.

Pavlicek replied that she would "not allow the state to select the contractor, and I will say that publicly, and I'm fine saying that."

The state budget impasse threatened to indefinitely halt $2.7 million in funding for the project along Chicago Avenue. The budget funding was ultimately restored, but McKenna said the suspension of contracts and projects pushed the Chicago Avenue project into the fall.

"They wouldn't award projects in the middle of the summer, which is when we were slated for awarding and starting early to beat the school deadlines," he said.