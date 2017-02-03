OPRF student-athletes sign letter of intent

OPRF football players, who signed a national letter of intent on National Signing Day Feb. 1, with their families. (Courtesy OPRF)

Pictured with OPRF head football coach John Hoerster and principal Nate Rouse, Eleven OPRF student-athletes signed their letter of intent to play college football on National Signing Day. (Courtesy OPRF)

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11 student-athletes signed a letter of intent to play college football on National Signing Day.

Pictued with OPRF's head football coach John Hoerster and principal Nate Rouse, here are the college-bound Huskies (left to right): Khori Blair- North Central College; Keyon Blankenbaker-Univeristy of Wyoming; Wesley Cheatham-Wabash College; David Claiborne-Robert Morris University; Brenden Flowers-Grand View University; Eddie Gorens-Central Missouri Univeristy; Jacob Hale-Central Missouri University; Ethan Lemons-McKendree University; Jared Scott-University of Wyoming; Davion Talbert-Lincoln University; Tariq Thurman-St. Francis University (Courtesy OPRF)