Fenwick student-athletes sign letter of intent
Five football players plus soccer player and water polo player look forward to collge sports
Seven Fenwick students-athletes signed their national letter of intent on National Signing Day (Wednesday Feb. 1).
(Pictured top): Jack Henige, University of Notre Dame/football; Joe Calcagno, Penn State University/football; (Pictured bottom): Ryan Kupiec, DePauw University/soccer; Kyle Poland, Bucknell University/water polo; Ellis Taylor, Fordham University/football; Jacob Keller, Northern Iowa/football; Adrian Nourse, St. Ambrose/football)
