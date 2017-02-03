Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Fenwick student-athletes sign letter of intent

Five football players plus soccer player and water polo player look forward to collge sports

Seven Fenwick students-athletes signed their national letter of intent on National Signing Day (Wednesday Feb. 1).

(Pictured top): Jack Henige, University of Notre Dame/football; Joe Calcagno, Penn State University/football; (Pictured bottom): Ryan Kupiec, DePauw University/soccer; Kyle Poland, Bucknell University/water polo; Ellis Taylor, Fordham University/football; Jacob Keller, Northern Iowa/football; Adrian Nourse, St. Ambrose/football)

 

