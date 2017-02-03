Cop shoots, kills man in stolen vehicle at Harlem and Jackson
Car reportedly drove toward Forest Park officer as driver tried to flee scene
A Forest Park police officer fatally shot a subject inside a vehicle being driven toward him in the vicinity of Harlem Avenue and Jackson Boulevard on Friday at about 6:20 p.m., according to a press release. The officer was attempting to stop the vehicle, which was reported stolen and was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago a short time earlier, police said.
Forest Park police received a report that a vehicle stolen in Glendale Heights was seen by Chicago police heading westbound in the area of Adams Street and Central Avenue, where it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash. A short time later, the vehicle was spotted going westbound on Jackson Boulevard, heading toward Oak Park.
A Forest Park police officer on patrol in the area of Harlem and Jackson reported seeing the vehicle stopped at the traffic light at that intersection. According to the press release, the vehicle turned back eastbound on Jackson Boulevard in an attempt to elude the officer, who approached the vehicle on foot.
When the vehicle began driving toward the police officer, who was standing in front of the vehicle, the officer reported fearing for his life and firing his weapon into the vehicle, killing a subject inside.
It is unclear if there were other subjects inside the vehicle. Because the incident is a police-involved shooting, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is leading the investigation.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Ada: I usually have all sorts of opinions and things...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 9:13 PM
thank you for the clarification Bruce. Now where do we...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 9:06 PM
Brian: If Oak Park refused to report the undocumented...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 9:06 PM
I share the concerns of many of those who have left...
By Wendy Greenhouse
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 8:41 PM
Ada: I don't think Brian and Maureen are enthused...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 8:36 PM
Here we go again. I need to go in a diet but our...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 7:35 PM
have ya'll not looked at the masterplan on the...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 7:30 PM
A capital idea Brian, capital! And perhaps add to the...
By Kline Maureen
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 6:53 PM
Any chance the Village could make a pedestrian mall on...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 6:19 PM
Susan - they are getting rid of on-street parking in...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 4:59 PM