Two Brothers could open at shuttered Marion Street Cheese
Attorney for Marion Street Cheese Market owner says letter of intent signed
Updated:
Marion Street Cheese Market, a restaurant and food retailer which closed in September after spending half a million dollars remodeling and rebranding the store, could be the new site of a Two Brothers Brewing full-service restaurant.
Masaru Takiguchi, an attorney representing Mary Jo Schuler, majority owner of Marion Street Cheese and owner of the property which housed it, said the owners of Two Brothers have signed a letter of intent to purchase the 5,000-square-foot commercial condo at 100 S. Marion St. The commercial space is on the ground floor of the Opera Club condominium building.
A Two Brothers spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
The potential deal was first reported Wednesday by Crain's Chicago Business.
Takiguchi said Two Brothers – founded in 1996 by brothers Jason and Jim Ebel in Warrenville, Illinois – is reviewing the property to determine the feasibility of the restaurant, which will feature Two Brothers beer, coffee and tea.
Unlike many other commercial spaces in Oak Park, Two Brothers is looking to purchase the space, rather than renting, Takiguchi said.
"They're going through the steps right now so that everybody understands what they're selling and buying," he said.
It still is uncertain how long it might take to complete the deal, Takiguchi said, noting that such deals typically take 60 to 90 days.
"It will definitely be this year," he said.
Two Brothers currently has locations in Warrenville, Aurora, Naperville and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marion Street Cheese closed in September 2016 due to lagging sales, according to then-operating partner Grant Slauterbeck. Prior to Marion Street Cheese closing, the restaurant and high-end cheese shop had spent roughly $500,000 to rebrand the business and remodel the restaurant.
If the deal goes through, Two Brothers won't be the only craft brewery in the area.
Wild Onion Brewery – also owned by two brothers, Mike and John Kainz – announced plans last May to open a new restaurant and pub at 1111-1113 South Blvd. It's uncertain where the project currently stands.
The Kainz brothers said in May they intended to have the location up and running by Thanksgiving 2016.
* This story was updated to include comments from Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Adam, you were a pleasure to work with. You were...
By John Phelan
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 4:12 PM
How much TIF money was provided to the owners of the...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:21 PM
"Does President Trump act in accordance with your...
By Jim Bowman
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:10 PM
Ray! Ssshhh... Don't speak, you might wake up...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:06 PM
@ Hanline - as my memory serves me the "Tea Party...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:56 PM
Adam has been a model public servant. Oak Park has...
By Deno J. Andrews
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:17 PM
Their gain, our loss. You have big shoes to fill and...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:14 PM
Thanks, Adam, for your service!
By Libbey Paul
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:06 PM
"Because your side is the one marching, rioting...
By Mike Hanline
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:05 PM
Thank you, Adam, for your service on the village board...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 1:57 PM
Jim Coughlin Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:21 PM
How much TIF money was provided to the owners of the Marion Street Cheese Market? Will taxpayers ever learn the total amount of tax dollars spent on local businesses including those that have since closed? Open the TIF books for public inspection and submit all financial records for a forensic accounting examination. Abu-Taleb and the current board of trustees refuse to open the books because it is not required by law. But, there's no actual restriction against providing the information to taxpayers.It's time for full transparency of the TIFs from the Village Board!