Oak Park Trustee Salzman resigns from board for new job

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Adam Salzman has resigned from the Oak Park Board of Trustees for a new position as executive director of Chicago Legal Clinic, a position that precludes serving in elected office.

Salzman, who has served on the board since 2011 — he currently is in his second term — said Chicago Legal Clinic is "the gold standard in public interest law and providing legal services to underserved communities."

His resignation is effective Feb. 21.

"Its service areas include a robust immigration program, as well as legal advocacy in the areas of ex-offender rights and domestic violence, among several other crucial initiatives," Salzman said in a written statement. "Particularly in today's climate, the work of organizations like the Chicago Legal Clinic is more important than ever."

Salzman said the structure of the organization prevents him from serving as executive director and an elected official simultaneously. He succeeds Chicago Legal Clinic founder Ed Grossman, who launched the organization more than 30 years ago.

Salzman called the decision "bittersweet" and expressed "deep gratitude" for the opportunity to serve as trustee.

"The past six years of serving on Oak Park's village board have been rewarding, inspiring and illuminating," Salzman said in the written statement. "I am profoundly grateful to Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb for his leadership, and to the eight other colleagues with whom I have had the privilege to share my service since 2011, for their wisdom and guidance."

The board is now tasked with filling the vacancy. Abu-Taleb will pick a replacement who must then be confirmed by the board of trustees. Reached by phone, Abu-Taleb declined to discuss when he would choose a successor.

"I think it's important to keep in mind that Adam is still a village trustee until the 21st of February, so I think that at this time it needs to be about Adam and not my decision," he said.

Salzman said he "wouldn't presume to weigh in on the subject" of picking his successor.

Abu-Taleb said he believes Salzman would be remembered as one of the village's greatest trustees.

"In pursuit of being a great public servant, he sat an example for the rest of us to follow," he said. "I think he is a man of great judgment and integrity; he has a great legal mind; he's honest and ethical, and he did his homework and was always prepared."

The job change is a natural move for Salzman, whose roots are in public interest law. Salzman moved to Oak Park from Los Angeles in 2005 for a position with the Cook County Public Guardian's Office representing children in the foster care system.

Salzman joined the law offices of Thomas Duda in Arlington Heights in 2008 and in 2011 started his own private practice.

He helped campaign for Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (D-1st) and was named Boykin's chief of staff in June 2015. Salzman left that position in 2017.

Most notably, Salzman worked on Boykin's policy initiatives, such as increasing taxes on certain ammunition and stiffer penalties for possessing illegal assault weapons. He noted at the time of his departure from Boykin's office that he had also worked on initiatives such as funding for flood relief and prevention, as well as tax incentives for small businesses.

Salzman first became involved in village government when he was recruited by former Village Clerk Sandra Sokol to serve on the volunteer Disability Access Commission. Former trustee Ray Johnson, who served as liaison for the commission, encouraged Salzman to run for trustee in 2010.

Although he is leaving public office, Salzman said in a telephone interview: "I live here, I'm raising my children here, and I will be as active and committed a resident as I've always been. I just won't be serving in elective office."