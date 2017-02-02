Oak Park Trustee Salzman resigns from board for new job
Trustee takes executive director position at Chicago Legal Clinic
Adam Salzman has resigned from the Oak Park Board of Trustees for a new position as executive director of Chicago Legal Clinic, a position that precludes serving in elected office.
Salzman, who has served on the board since 2011 — he currently is in his second term — said Chicago Legal Clinic is "the gold standard in public interest law and providing legal services to underserved communities."
His resignation is effective Feb. 21.
"Its service areas include a robust immigration program, as well as legal advocacy in the areas of ex-offender rights and domestic violence, among several other crucial initiatives," Salzman said in a written statement. "Particularly in today's climate, the work of organizations like the Chicago Legal Clinic is more important than ever."
Salzman said the structure of the organization prevents him from serving as executive director and an elected official simultaneously. He succeeds Chicago Legal Clinic founder Ed Grossman, who launched the organization more than 30 years ago.
Salzman called the decision "bittersweet" and expressed "deep gratitude" for the opportunity to serve as trustee.
"The past six years of serving on Oak Park's village board have been rewarding, inspiring and illuminating," Salzman said in the written statement. "I am profoundly grateful to Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb for his leadership, and to the eight other colleagues with whom I have had the privilege to share my service since 2011, for their wisdom and guidance."
The board is now tasked with filling the vacancy. Abu-Taleb will pick a replacement who must then be confirmed by the board of trustees. Reached by phone, Abu-Taleb declined to discuss when he would choose a successor.
"I think it's important to keep in mind that Adam is still a village trustee until the 21st of February, so I think that at this time it needs to be about Adam and not my decision," he said.
Salzman said he "wouldn't presume to weigh in on the subject" of picking his successor.
Abu-Taleb said he believes Salzman would be remembered as one of the village's greatest trustees.
"In pursuit of being a great public servant, he sat an example for the rest of us to follow," he said. "I think he is a man of great judgment and integrity; he has a great legal mind; he's honest and ethical, and he did his homework and was always prepared."
The job change is a natural move for Salzman, whose roots are in public interest law. Salzman moved to Oak Park from Los Angeles in 2005 for a position with the Cook County Public Guardian's Office representing children in the foster care system.
Salzman joined the law offices of Thomas Duda in Arlington Heights in 2008 and in 2011 started his own private practice.
He helped campaign for Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (D-1st) and was named Boykin's chief of staff in June 2015. Salzman left that position in 2017.
Most notably, Salzman worked on Boykin's policy initiatives, such as increasing taxes on certain ammunition and stiffer penalties for possessing illegal assault weapons. He noted at the time of his departure from Boykin's office that he had also worked on initiatives such as funding for flood relief and prevention, as well as tax incentives for small businesses.
Salzman first became involved in village government when he was recruited by former Village Clerk Sandra Sokol to serve on the volunteer Disability Access Commission. Former trustee Ray Johnson, who served as liaison for the commission, encouraged Salzman to run for trustee in 2010.
Although he is leaving public office, Salzman said in a telephone interview: "I live here, I'm raising my children here, and I will be as active and committed a resident as I've always been. I just won't be serving in elective office."
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
11 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Adam, you were a pleasure to work with. You were...
By John Phelan
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 4:12 PM
How much TIF money was provided to the owners of the...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:21 PM
"Does President Trump act in accordance with your...
By Jim Bowman
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:10 PM
Ray! Ssshhh... Don't speak, you might wake up...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 3:06 PM
@ Hanline - as my memory serves me the "Tea Party...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:56 PM
Adam has been a model public servant. Oak Park has...
By Deno J. Andrews
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:17 PM
Their gain, our loss. You have big shoes to fill and...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:14 PM
Thanks, Adam, for your service!
By Libbey Paul
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:06 PM
"Because your side is the one marching, rioting...
By Mike Hanline
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:05 PM
Thank you, Adam, for your service on the village board...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 1:57 PM
John Phelan from River Forest Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 4:12 PM
Adam, you were a pleasure to work with. You were always very smart, capable and focused on the right things -- a model of public service. Oak Park is a better place because chose to become involved. Best of luck!
Deno J. Andrews from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:17 PM
Adam has been a model public servant. Oak Park has been fortunate to have Adam in a leadership role for the last six years. I'd like to thank Adam for his dedication to the village, good governance, progressive ideals, and economic development. While I am sorry to see him leave the Board of Trustees, his new position is important and will positively impact a traditionally under-served population. I wish Adam and his family the best in his new role.
Leonard Grossman Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:14 PM
Their gain, our loss. You have big shoes to fill and leave e IG shoeprints behind.
Libbey Paul from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 2:06 PM
Thanks, Adam, for your service!
Judith Alexander from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 1:57 PM
Thank you, Adam, for your service on the village board and especially for your unfailing support for efforts to revitalize North Avenue. You will be greatly missed in your official capacity, but I know you will do an outstanding job in your new position and I'm very happy for you.
Greg Kolar Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 1:36 PM
Deborah, If we look back to the procedures that were applied when Andrea Ott was appointed in March of 2014, he Village President will pick someone they want to be appointed and then the board of trustees will vote to either accept or deny the pick.
Lynn Kamenitsa Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 1:31 PM
Congratulations, Adam! You'll be missed on the Village Board, but you'll be doing important work in your new position.
John H. Wilharm III Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 1:24 PM
I am so incredibly saddened by this news.
Ray Johnson from Long Island City, NY Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 12:21 PM
I'm certain to be the first of many to congratulate you on this incredible new opportunity and to offer you immense thanks for your service. It was an honor to serve with you and it was clear from the onset that you took citizen engagement seriously. You offered up inumerable new ideas and creative solutions, especially in improving the ways in which the village interacts with citizens. Your heart and passion for the community always drove you to try and make things better. All the best to you as you embark on this new, exciting and critically important new journey.
Deborah Kadin from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 12:17 PM
What's the procedure the board has to follow to replace him?
David Gulbransen Facebook Verified
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 12:16 PM
Sorry to see you go, Adam. Best of luck in the new position!