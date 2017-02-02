Kinderhook Tap out, new gastropub in
Owners of boutique catering biz to take over Oak Park Ave. spot
Kinderhook Tap, 800 S. Oak Park Ave., is closing its doors forever on Feb. 5, after seven years in business, but it won't be long before another gastropub pops up in its place.
Daniel Vogel, co-owner of Oak Park-based catering company Food Obsession, said he and co-owner wife Tricia, are aiming to open their first restaurant at the spot on the southeast corner of Oak Park Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Meanwhile, the folks at Kinderhook are headed toward their newest sudsy adventure, building a new brewery, Starved Rock Brewing, in La Salle, according to Kinderhook's webpage.
Kinderhook co-owner Marci Hughes did not return a phone call requesting additional information.
"As you all know, we are beyond passionate about beer and we want to make it. And that requires a lot of time," reads the message on Kinderhook's Facebook page.
Vogel said there still is no name for the new restaurant, but they hope to have it opened as early as March.
He said they have been negotiating over the deal since June 2016.
Vogel was short on details about the menu, but said that like with Food Obsession, all the menu items would be made from locally sourced ingredients when possible.
"For us it's going to be high-quality food presented in a fun and unique way … without being pretentious," Vogel said. "We think you should be able to bring your kids and not spend an arm and a leg."
The new restaurant will likely see the return of Kinderhook's extensive whiskey and craft beer selection, but Vogel said he also wants a more extensive wine list.
Vogel described himself as a classically trained chef and said the food would be a "key component" at the new restaurant.
He described Food Obsession as a boutique, full-service catering company that primarily does events of 50 to 100 people.
