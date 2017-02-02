District House is design forward both inside and out

By Advertising Department

Construction continues to progress on the District House project. The project's footings and foundations have been poured and now work shifts to underground plumbing infrastructure and utilities. This spring the project's unique design will begin to take shape, just as the residential market heats up.



Seattle based Miller Hull, the project's design architect, has created a building that is completely unique, yet contextual to the surrounding neighborhood. Their collaboration with Chicago-based Northworks extends the design forward qualities of the exterior of the structure to the interior architecture of the condominiums.



District House features large, single level living options. All of the units feature 3-bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms and a study. The units center around an open concept great room containing the living room, dining area and kitchen.

The great rooms feature expansive floor to ceiling glass with ten foot ceiling heights (and 14 foot ceiling heights at the penthouse level), allowing natural light throughout. The corner units feature floor to ceiling glass on two exposures — over 500 square feet of glass.