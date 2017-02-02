Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
District House is design forward both inside and out

By Advertising Department

Construction continues to progress on the District House project. The project's footings and foundations have been poured and now work shifts to underground plumbing infrastructure and utilities. This spring the project's unique design will begin to take shape, just as the residential market heats up.

Seattle based Miller Hull, the project's design architect, has created a building that is completely unique, yet contextual to the surrounding neighborhood. Their collaboration with Chicago-based Northworks extends the design forward qualities of the exterior of the structure to the interior architecture of the condominiums. 

District House features large, single level living options. All of the units feature 3-bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms and a study. The units center around an open concept great room containing the living room, dining area and kitchen. 

The great rooms feature expansive floor to ceiling glass with ten foot ceiling heights (and 14 foot ceiling heights at the penthouse level), allowing natural light throughout. The corner units feature floor to ceiling glass on two exposures — over 500 square feet of glass.

The design of the project's interior complements the exterior — design forward with clean uncluttered lines. Italian cabinetry conceals appliances and hoods. Eight foot flat panel doors and flat trim add to the streamlined aesthetic. The bedrooms offer privacy and natural light while the master bedroom features an en suite bath with flat panel Italian cabinetry, dual sinks and walk in closets. 

Buyers have the opportunity to pick out many of the unit's finishes before completion. Selections include kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, wood floor colors, carpet, and bathroom tile. In-house Ranquist designer Jackie Jennings spends one-on-one time with each buyer to help make the most of the selection options.

District House is under construction and now 35% sold. There are still units available on all tiers. For more information please visit the sales center located at 805 Lake Street, open daily from noon to 6:00 PM, or call listing agent Frank Vihtelic at 708-386-1810.

