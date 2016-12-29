Oak Park candidates face petition challenges

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Half of the candidates running for public office in the April 2017 municipal election in Oak Park are facing challenges to their nominating petitions. That includes the three candidates backed by the Village Manager Association (VMA).

Three village trustee candidates – Glenn Brewer, Peter Barber and Emily Masalski – and three for village clerk – Mas Takiguchi, Elia Gallegos and Lori Malinski – have been challenged by Oak Park resident Kevin Peppard.

Challenges similar to Peppard's against Brewer, Barber and Malinski were brought by former village trustee Robert Milstein and against Masalski by George Lazewski.

Peppard said in a telephone interview that he is not working with any other candidates and that he filed the six challenges independently because of his interest in enforcing the election code.

"I don't know who most of the people are, and I don't have a dog in this fight," he said.

He said there is no authority in the state to challenge nominating petitions if there are irregularities in the signature gathering process and likened himself to a referee in a boxing match. Peppard has a history of both challenging local election petitions and working to support candidates who have been challenged.

Perhaps Peppard's most notable challenge is to the nominating petitions of three candidates running on a slate established by the VMA, a group that vets and slates candidates for public office. Incumbent trustee candidates Brewer and Barber are running on the slate with village clerk candidate Malinski.

Peppard argues in his challenge that the three candidates do not constitute a full slate, which would have required a third candidate for trustee – three seats are up for election in April – and a candidate for village president.

Candidates must collect signatures equal to 5 percent of the number of people who voted in the preceding municipal election. With 5,021 votes cast in that election, candidates needed to collect 251 signatures, Peppard contends.

The petition submitted jointly for those candidates had 735 signatures, according to the challenge. Peppard says the VMA group would collectively need 753 or 251 signatures times three. Petition signers were put in the position of signing for all three candidates, even though they are not an official slate, he wrote in the complaint.

"The three candidates sought to do things on the cheap and not do the hard work required by the election code," Peppard wrote.

In an e-mail statement late Thursday afternoon, Michelle Mbekeani-Wiley, a spokesperson for the VMA, wrote, "Our campaign team has been informed of the two petition challenges as well as the FOIA requests made by a few of the opposing Village Trustee candidates to review our petition signatures. We are confident our petitions are in compliance with the Illinois Election Code and look forward to ensuring that the vibrant diversity of this community is reflected on the ballot this spring for Oak Park voters."

Milstein, who could not immediately be reached, filed a similar challenge to the VMA-slated candidates, arguing, "Independent candidates are not allowed to join together on a single petition, but are required to have individual petitions, and said the petition is not in compliance with the state law and must be declared invalid."

Milstein, a one-time Oak Park village trustee who beat a VMA candidate in his election, also are argues that the group would have needed 753 signatures.

Trustee candidate Emily Masalski also faces challenges from two individuals, Peppard and Lazewski. Both argue that Masalski did not collect the requisite 251 signatures necessary to get on the ballot.

Lazewski could not immediately be reached, but his challenge states that Masalski collected only 118 signatures. Peppard separately argued that her nominating papers were submitted "without specifying a date of the election" and which sought to "run as a non-partisan where only independent and partisan are available" and "filing for a primary election where she obviously wanted a consolidated election …"

Masalski responded to the challenge in an email to Wednesday Journal, stating that Lazewski is being represented by attorney Burton S. Odelson "the same attorney who challenged Mayor Rahm Emanuel's petition."

"As a daughter of a retired Chicago Police officer, I have been raised to never give up and always fight the good fight," Masalski said in the email. "I joined this race so that Oak Park citizens would have a truly independent candidate choice in April. I look forward to debating the issues facing our Village."

Peppard also contends that the petition for clerk candidate Takiguchi was improperly notarized in one sheet by a relative of Takiguchi and on several other signature sheets by a notary who signed his name with "four stars" instead of a signature. Takiguchi started out with 257 signatures, just six more than was needed, and the faulty notarization invalidates several pages of his nominating petition, putting the candidate below the 251-signature threshold.

Takiguchi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Peppard also brought a challenge against clerk candidate Elia Gallegos, arguing that she failed to properly "fasten" her nominating papers "in any manner." He contends that this should invalidate her candidacy.

Peppard said in an interview that it's the candidate's responsibility to bind the petition papers "so the thing can't easily be tampered with."

He said the requirement aims to "make sure no one can go in there when they're examining them and slip something in."

Gallegos could not immediately be reached for comment.