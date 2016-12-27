Trump and our towns

By Editorial

As we approach the reckoning that is Donald Trump's presidency, let's focus not on the perversions of America's common-sense policies toward the U.N., NATO, Russia, China and Israel.

Let's focus intensely instead on Trump's conscious choice to sow division, to trade in denigration toward a purposeful goal of dismantling of our shared American community. That community is, by design, complex and riddled with deep-rooted issues. But Trump has worked the crevices to steal from us the possibility of headway, of keeping at the work of strengthening this fragile union.

While much on our mind, national politics is seldom the domain of this page. And still today our point is not about the policies but about the fever of Trump and ways in which we see that unhealthy heat at work in these communities that we love and serve.

While America will be challenged by Trump's malignant ways, the nation will, we know, come through and, we pray, come through stronger and clearer in resolve. But in small towns like ours the fabric of our connectivity is more intimate and therefore more fragile.

We have created a history of genuinely good government, of involved citizens, of boisterous discussion. And this has served us so very well. Oak Park has stared down such worries that have left other communities hobbled and divided. River Forest has evolved into a progressive and increasingly purposeful village.

But in each town, we have in recent years seen unseemly and not useful fights that leave us concerned. In just the past few months, River Forest has finally, after years of battles, finished improvements to the campus of Roosevelt Middle School. The row over this upgrade, which focused on safety, parking, and outdoor learning space, became super-sized and profoundly personal. Odd, worrisome and so far from the River Forest we much admire.

Right now in Oak Park we have two fronts where debate has devolved into derision. The continuing saga of the high school swimming pool has split the two villages in ways that are unhealthy and unnecessary. This page has been unsparingly critical of the meandering path that OPRF — its school board and its staff — have taken over years to accomplish the necessary goal of a new pool. But our criticism has not called into question the motivations of those elected volunteers.

The debate that played out in the recent and narrowly failed referendum campaign, is continuing now as the school regroups in the shadow of an upcoming April school board election on Facebook and on OakPark.com. And it is as accusatory and mean-spirited as ever.

Not helpful. We've heard enough of that tone.

There is a new, and remarkably inclusive planning process being presented by the high school. There is a contested election in four months. Let it play out. Be involved but can those accusations.

At Oak Park and Madison, the corner that represents all of Oak Park's failed and expensive migrations into real estate development, there is finally a plan for new development. While most of Oak Park celebrates this possibility, a handful are angered and suspicious of the process, of the inevitable ways that a major development has peripheral impacts on street design, on traffic flow. These are problems to be talked through, to be solved as best they can be.

But keep your elbows at your sides. Don't indulge in conspiracy theories.

For 36 years, this editorial page has operated from the position that strong opinions are welcome, that Oak Park and River Forest are stronger for the debate. We know this is true. But we also know that, in a Trump moment when civics and civility are being tossed aside, it is imperative that our towns rise higher, embracing difference but always respecting allies and opponents.