The village should keep our sidewalks clear

Today is the first official day of wintry weather and once again I ask myself, "Why is a property owner responsible for maintaining public space?" At various times of the year, the village plows streets, clears storm drains (rarely, but I have seen it done), plants and prunes trees in the causeway, removes refuse (for a fee) and other such activities when it comes to ensuring the public space is maintained and safe.

Shoveling sidewalks is another story, and I would like to know why this rests on the homeowner. I rarely use the sidewalk in front of my house, yet I am held accountable for the maintenance during the winter.

My time, resources and other expenses to perform this "civic duty" are a form of taxation that unfairly penalizes the homeowner. Since this is public space, the village needs to find a way to maintain it themselves and share the cost appropriately. Or handle it like plowing snow in the alleys — do nothing.

Mark Schlosser

Oak Park