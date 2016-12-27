Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
The real casualty is the art of dialogue

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Because of the recent presidential election and the political "echo chambers" that we have created and live in, one thing I've observed is the deterioration of authentic discussion — the clash of ideas. Those on either extreme (left or right) of the political spectrum are trapped in their own perception of reality and express their views as the indisputable Truth. "If you're not careful, you might learn something" has become the mantra for the two extremes.

 Today the extreme ideologues (The Right and The Left) speak without listening and hear without listening. Aside from their ideological differences, their behaviors and communication styles are often indistinguishable. The real casualty in this approach is the art of dialogue. 

As for me, after attentively listening to another's perspective or point of view, I am still willing to say. "You could be right!

Kwame Salter

Oak Park

