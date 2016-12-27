Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
The man who modeled fatherhood

Opinion: Columns

By John Hubbuch

For the last couple of weeks I've been thinking about my dad who would have been 99 years old on Jan. 2. I thought he was going to be 100. Yikes! They say memory is the first thing to go. He was 91 when he died.

My dad was my last hero. First there was Eddie Matthews, the third baseman for the Milwaukee Braves. I played third base in Little League. Then there was Woodrow Wilson who turned out to be a racist, and then JFK who had the morals of a tomcat.

My dad was raised poor. I'm not certain if he ever graduated high school. He ate rancid meat and put cardboard in his shoes during the Depression. He enlisted In the Navy, the day after Pearl Harbor. He was excommunicated from the Catholic Church for marrying my mother because she had been divorced at 16. He worked 12-hour days, and laddered up from driving a meat truck to become the plant manager. He never hit my mother. I never saw him drunk. He never went out with "the boys." He taught me old-school values. He loved me.

But then I got older, married, and had a family of my own. I moved away to Oak Park. I changed. He changed. I began to see him as flawed. He was racist and homophobic. He believed men ran the family. He was not the person I thought he was. He could be petty and cruel.

And then he got old. His robust vigor diminished. He stopped playing golf. He couldn't remember stuff. Our weekly Saturday, 6:30 a.m. phone calls shortened from an hour to 15 minutes. At the end he accused me of stealing his money. I much preferred the father of my youth. The fall of this hero was not pretty.

He died on March 21, 2009. I have felt guilt about all this. I am not consoled by the notion that he was the best he could be. My dad could have been better, but then so could I.

However, I have begun to revise my thinking about my dad. His story is written, but mine isn't. We like to think we are self-made, and our parents have little real influence on who we are. As I have aged, I appreciate my father more than I ever did when he was alive. He may not be my hero, but his influence on me was and is enormous.

If nothing else, he helped me answer the question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

A dad.

