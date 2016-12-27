Some of the many who made us who we are
By Ken Trainor
As usual, many who have contributed mightily to the tapestry that is Oak Park and River Forest left us during the past 12 months. Here is just a small sample of those who will be remembered:
John Thorpe, 71, preservation architect who co-founded what is today the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust and led the effort to save and restore the Wright Home & Studio.
John Lattner, 83, Fenwick and Notre Dame sports legend who won the Heisman Trophy in 1953 and played in the NFL.
Jean-Claude Poilevey, French chef and restaurateur, who owned La Sardine and Le Bouchon restaurant.
George Woywod, 83, retired U.S. Army major general and longtime Ascension parishioner.
Phil Rock, 78, former longtime state senate president and influential Democratic Party politician.
Gloria Merrill, fair housing advocate who served on many Oak Park commissions.
Gerri Brauneis, 85, attorney who fought for social justice.
Joe Walsh, 71, Ascension Parish deacon and former District 97 school board president.
Harriet Ziegenhals, 90, Heritage Chorale director, singer and music teacher.
Marilyn Lehman, 89, former District 97 school board president who helped racially balance Oak Park schools by leading the move to a junior high school system in the 1970s.
Bob Walsh, 57, the first openly gay member of the District 97 school board.
Elijah Sims, 16, OPRF High School senior who worked for Pete's Market. He was murdered in Austin just before his 17th birthday.
Mildred McDonald, 103, matriarch of Ascension Parish.
Deneita "Dee Dee" Farmer, 65, longtime Longfellow pre-K teacher.
Joe Scully, 76, former CEO of St. Paul Federal Savings and Loan, fair housing advocate, and small-town theater owner.
Art Perry, 86, longtime OPRF High School dean of students.
Paul Razzino, 45, longtime Oak Park police officer and former Marine.
Lee Brooke, 86, prolific local history author, former librarian, fair housing activist and chronicler.
Dr. Paul Schreckenberger, 69, director of Loyola Medical Center's Clinical Microbiology Laboratory.
Maya-Gabrielle Gary, 18, OPRF High School senior and talented theater performer.
Audrey Warnimont Brown, 92, longtime Oak Park Art League member and instructor.
Ernie Thompson, 75, member of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Loretta Walsh, 93, realtor and co-owner of P.M. Walsh & Co.
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
