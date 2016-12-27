Setting the record straight on my D200 stance
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Elsewhere in today's newspaper is a correction to the Dec. 21 story on the race for the four open seats on the Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 Board of Education.
I am among the D200 candidates and that correction should briefly set the record straight: although I voted against the high school's recently defeated referendum, I have never been a "vocal" opponent of it.
In fact, over the many months leading up to the vote, I made a conscious decision to refrain from making any public comments about the referendum. As president of the Oak Park Public Library Board, I believe strongly that remaining quiet on the issue was not only appropriate but imperative, lest anyone draw an inaccurate inference that I was expressing an official library position.
As has been reported extensively, that referendum sought voters' permission to borrow up to $25 million as part of a $44.5 million facilities spending package. The bulk of the plan (more than $37 million) called for demolishing the parking garage on the south end of the high school campus to make way for a smaller garage and the construction of a 40-meter pool to replace OPRF's two 88-year-old pools.
I absolutely support a new pool — just not one that comes with such a high cost and overreaching footprint. Doing so would inherently come at the expense of other priorities essential to achieving the school's aim of "excellence and equity" for all students.
Thank you, Wednesday Journal, for affording me the opportunity to supplement your correction with this further clarification.
Matt Baron
Oak Park
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Seems like they redo Maple Park every few years...
By Terence Jones
Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:02 PM
Wow. Labeling those who disagree with this...
By Stefanie Glover
Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:07 PM
Melvin, this is a truly wonderful piece. Throughout my...
By Eugene White
Posted: December 27th, 2016 1:25 PM
"Others just move out of Illinois"...Yup!...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 26th, 2016 4:42 PM
Saw that accident after it happened and it was a bad...
By Richard Fiske Bailey
Posted: December 25th, 2016 8:02 PM
Yet as I type this comment another car accident has...
By Rick Hinojosa
Posted: December 25th, 2016 6:44 PM
Thanks Kevin. We do need to add in the handfuls of...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:36 AM
Tom MacMillan: I get your point, but you figures are...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:02 AM
We just saw 18,000 people vote NO to the big bad...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 25th, 2016 12:41 AM
"The misadventure that was the Oak Park Mall"
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: December 24th, 2016 2:43 PM