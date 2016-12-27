River Forest set stage for development in 2016

Economic development dominated the discussion in River Forest in 2016 as trustees continued focusing attention on increasing the value of commercial property and stabilizing property taxes.

One major initiative took root and others have been started or approved. Where the village ultimately goes and how it gets there will depend on the course officials take when they begin setting a strategy early next year for the Madison Street Tax Increment Finance District (TIF), the village's second TIF district.

Revenue generated from the growth of commercial and residential property values from Thatcher east to Lathrop could be used to bring in new businesses, upgrade existing ones and improve public infrastructure. The updated streetscape between Desplaines and Park avenues in River Forest and Forest Park, completed in 2016, also could spur commercial prospects.

The TIF, which was in the planning stages for better than two years, was not without controversy and spurred fears of the village taking residential property through eminent domain.

But the village decided to restrict eminent domain to single-family homes located just behind Madison. The language was included; trustees created the TIF in November.

Construction on The Promenade, a 29-unit townhome development on the former Hines Lumber site on Madison Street began in 2016, and Bonnie Brae Place, a 15-unit luxury condominium project near Concordia University, also got the go-ahead. Construction could begin in spring 2017.

However, two redevelopment priorities that officials hoped would be further along have stalled. Staff is looking at the redevelopment application Tim Hague's Keystone Ventures filed for a multi-use project at Lake and Lathrop.

Cleaning property contaminated by a dry cleaners could delay the project even more. Hague was tapped as the developer in 2010.

In 2015, after months of discussions and review, Hague also became the preferred developer of village-owned land at Lake and Park. As of now, there has been little if any progress on purchasing the land.

His proposal -- to build a mixed-use project with condos, townhomes and commercial -- won out over an 80-unit high-end rental building and a independent senior living facility last year.

Historic preservation, seen as a way of strengthening property values, took some steps forward when village trustees added teeth to the existing historic preservation ordinance.

Demolition of a home on the significant properties list can be delayed up to six months to find ways of preserving it.

Residents wanting to alter or raze significant homes would have to explain their plans to the Preservation Commission. Members also began plans to expand community engagement.

But the commission also lost a driving force when one of its founding members, Laurel McMahon, resigned to move out of town.

One major frustration in 2016 was up on North Avenue, where officials had hoped a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market would finally open in the former Dominick's Finer Food building.

Build-out delays became complicated when a facade collapsed in February, forcing work to stop. In the intervening weeks, the village, growing impatient of a lack of information about the extent of repairs, took Mid-America and Fresh Thyme to court to get a timetable on completing the work.

Build-out now is expected to start in March. The chain anticipates opening the store in July 2017, nearly three years after trustees approved a Cook County property tax exemption to renovate the property.

The River Forest Park District Parks Foundation Sustainability Committee asked the village to establish a commission. Two years ago, the village and the parks foundation forged a partnership, but supporters believe that creating a commission would offer continued leadership on sustainability and more permanent governance over environmental stewardship.

In Elementary School District 90, after more than four years of meetings and heated debate, the exterior project at Roosevelt Middle School was completed.

The number of parking spaces in the north lot, a big bone of contention, remained at 36 and the nearby Lathrop lot got 14. Other amenities were added, but not the student gathering space that some parents had fought for.

The school district took some steps to reduce the achievement gap between white students, students of color and low-income pupils on standardized tests.

The National Equity Project, based in Oakland, is working with District 90 on staff development and helping foster best teaching practices. The company also may work with the district to recruit and hire teachers of color.

District 90 also brought on Allison Hawley as curriculum director to replace Martha Ryan-Toye, a veteran teacher and administrator who left the district after more than 20 years.

Park district plans to build a long-needed indoor recreation center were shelved after residents voiced opposition to losing a play area at Keystone Park.

Commissioners also are looking ahead to build two new platform tennis courts next year. One iteration was scotched after platform tennis players expressed their preference for a different orientation of the proposed facility.

In April, Sue Quinn was named the director of the River Forest Public Library. Quinn had been interim director and then acting director earlier this year after Sophia Anastos went on disability leave. Anastos, who led the library for eight years, died on Dec. 16 after a long illness. She was 61 years old.

Addison Osta Smith, as a fifth-grader at Roosevelt Middle School, outlasted competition from around the country to become the fourth MasterChef Junior in February.