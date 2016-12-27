OPRF wrestlers rally support after rival coach's house burns
Continues connection established after 2013 tornado
The Oak Park and River Forest High School varsity wrestling team may have defeated Washington Community High School on Dec. 23, but the headline from that day isn't about what happened on the mats.
The previous day, on Dec. 22, the home of Washington's coach, Bryan Medlin, burned down. According to the Peoria Journal Star, the house wasn't occupied at the time.
"It took the combined efforts of about 50 firefighters about an hour and 20,000 gallons of water that had to be brought to the scene to extinguish the fire," the Journal Star reported.
In Washington, a small town in central Illinois less than 20 minutes away from Peoria, community members approached Medlin's tragedy with the same all-hands-on-deck mentality.
The high school's football coach mobilized an effort to collect Visa and gift cards, which area residents have been dropping off at a local downtown market.
Even the business community has kicked in, with a restaurant called Big Zig's BBQ announced on Facebook a day after the fire that it would be selling pulled pork $12 a pound, with the proceeds going to the Medlin family.
And those are just a few among many efforts.
For the two powerhouse programs, each of which are defending state champions, and are ranked No. 1, in their respective classes — Washington is in Class 2A and OPRF is in Class 3A — a house fire won't deter the action on the mats or the bond between the two programs off of them.
On the way to their match last Friday, the OPRF wrestlers arrived in Washington bearing money and gifts, according to former D200 board President John Phelan. The wrestlers also shared a Go Fund Me account that, as of Tuesday, had generated close to $31,000 in four days.
The OPRF wrestlers' generosity has roots, Phelan explained. In 2013, when Washington was among the Illinois towns to be devastated by one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in state history, OPRF wrestlers traveled to the central Illinois town to help with the cleanup efforts.
CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Wow. Labeling those who disagree with this...
By Stefanie Glover
Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:07 PM
Melvin, this is a truly wonderful piece. Throughout my...
By Eugene White
Posted: December 27th, 2016 1:25 PM
"Others just move out of Illinois"...Yup!...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 26th, 2016 4:42 PM
Saw that accident after it happened and it was a bad...
By Richard Fiske Bailey
Posted: December 25th, 2016 8:02 PM
Yet as I type this comment another car accident has...
By Rick Hinojosa
Posted: December 25th, 2016 6:44 PM
Thanks Kevin. We do need to add in the handfuls of...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:36 AM
Tom MacMillan: I get your point, but you figures are...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:02 AM
We just saw 18,000 people vote NO to the big bad...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 25th, 2016 12:41 AM
"The misadventure that was the Oak Park Mall"
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: December 24th, 2016 2:43 PM
The misadventure that was the Oak Park was thankfully...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: December 24th, 2016 12:40 AM