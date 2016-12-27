OPRF wrestlers rally support after rival coach's house burns

The Oak Park and River Forest High School varsity wrestling team may have defeated Washington Community High School on Dec. 23, but the headline from that day isn't about what happened on the mats.

The previous day, on Dec. 22, the home of Washington's coach, Bryan Medlin, burned down. According to the Peoria Journal Star, the house wasn't occupied at the time.

"It took the combined efforts of about 50 firefighters about an hour and 20,000 gallons of water that had to be brought to the scene to extinguish the fire," the Journal Star reported.

In Washington, a small town in central Illinois less than 20 minutes away from Peoria, community members approached Medlin's tragedy with the same all-hands-on-deck mentality.

The high school's football coach mobilized an effort to collect Visa and gift cards, which area residents have been dropping off at a local downtown market.

Even the business community has kicked in, with a restaurant called Big Zig's BBQ announced on Facebook a day after the fire that it would be selling pulled pork $12 a pound, with the proceeds going to the Medlin family.

And those are just a few among many efforts.

For the two powerhouse programs, each of which are defending state champions, and are ranked No. 1, in their respective classes — Washington is in Class 2A and OPRF is in Class 3A — a house fire won't deter the action on the mats or the bond between the two programs off of them.

On the way to their match last Friday, the OPRF wrestlers arrived in Washington bearing money and gifts, according to former D200 board President John Phelan. The wrestlers also shared a Go Fund Me account that, as of Tuesday, had generated close to $31,000 in four days.

The OPRF wrestlers' generosity has roots, Phelan explained. In 2013, when Washington was among the Illinois towns to be devastated by one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in state history, OPRF wrestlers traveled to the central Illinois town to help with the cleanup efforts.

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com