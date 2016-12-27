Nosy Neighbors 2016

Oct.5: The back end of the Art Moderne Davis House on the 200 block of South Euclid is a stark contrast to the Depression-era front. Inside, it's all very contemporary. | Provided

May 25: Enterprising architects turned a barn, squash court and chicken coop into a single family home in 1921. The building was moved to 711 Superior from Elizabeth Court. | COURTESY OF VHT STUDIOS

April 27: Cary McLean designed the kitchen in her 1892-vintage Oak Park farmhouse. It appeared on this year's Parenthesis Kitchen Walk. | Photo by Mike Anzaldi for Parenthesis

May 4: The former Jesuit chapel is now a solarium in the Hales Mansion at Oak Park and Chicago avenues. | Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

MArch 9: The William E. Drummond House (William E. Drummond, 1910), River Forest. The personal residence of Frank Lloyd Wright's key associate was inspired by Wright's Fireproof House. The home was on this year's Wright Plus housewalk. | Courtesy of Frank Lloyd Wright Trust/James Caulfield

Feb.10: The Carter House on the 400 block of North East Avenue has seen some changes. Over the past 140 years, the Italianate style has given way to Greek Revival. | PROVIDED

Aug. 24: The Victorian stick-style Blatchford House has a distinctive keyhole entry to the porch. It is located at the corner of Forest and Elizabeth Court. | Courtesy of ?VHT STUDIOS

By Ken Trainor

Homes Editor

Though the official name of this section is Homes, we unofficially think of it as "Nosy Neighbors." Like many of you, we can't help being curious about the many and varied residences in the unofficial "living house museum" that is Oak Park and River Forest. Fortunately, we're in a position to indulge our curiosity — and hopefully satisfy yours as well.

So join us on one last "housewalk" through a selection of some of the homes that intrigued us.