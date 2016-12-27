Let go of 'Marshall Field'

It is absolutely time for Wednesday Journal to stop referring to the building on the northeast corner of Harlem and Lake as the "Marshall Field building." Marshall Field closed more than 30 years ago. They are not coming back, and the continued use of their name simply stokes the fires of those in Oak Park and River Forest who long for the "good old days."

As one who helped lead the restreeting effort of years ago, I can tell you that it was difficult to fight the old image then. It is worse for the village to have to continue to battle the name now. We need to move on to future uses, and your journalistic leadership is important in focusing the communities on future goals, not long-gone retailers. Let's call it 1144 Lake St.

Steve Herseth

Oak Park