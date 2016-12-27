Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
30°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Let go of 'Marshall Field'

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

It is absolutely time for Wednesday Journal to stop referring to the building on the northeast corner of Harlem and Lake as the "Marshall Field building." Marshall Field closed more than 30 years ago. They are not coming back, and the continued use of their name simply stokes the fires of those in Oak Park and River Forest who long for the "good old days." 

As one who helped lead the restreeting effort of years ago, I can tell you that it was difficult to fight the old image then. It is worse for the village to have to continue to battle the name now. We need to move on to future uses, and your journalistic leadership is important in focusing the communities on future goals, not long-gone retailers. Let's call it 1144 Lake St. 

Steve Herseth

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Home Maintenance Services

LBDI, Inc. Home Maintenance Services, Residential & Commercial Remodeling. Ask for Barry @ 630.687.3000

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Seems like they redo Maple Park every few years...

By Terence Jones

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:02 PM

On: Maple Park is open again

Wow. Labeling those who disagree with this...

By Stefanie Glover

Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:07 PM

On: Trump and our towns

Melvin, this is a truly wonderful piece. Throughout my...

By Eugene White

Posted: December 27th, 2016 1:25 PM

On: New friendships make season bright

"Others just move out of Illinois"...Yup!...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 26th, 2016 4:42 PM

On: What's the school board to do?

Saw that accident after it happened and it was a bad...

By Richard Fiske Bailey

Posted: December 25th, 2016 8:02 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Yet as I type this comment another car accident has...

By Rick Hinojosa

Posted: December 25th, 2016 6:44 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Thanks Kevin. We do need to add in the handfuls of...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:36 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

Tom MacMillan: I get your point, but you figures are...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:02 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

We just saw 18,000 people vote NO to the big bad...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: December 25th, 2016 12:41 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

"The misadventure that was the Oak Park Mall"

By Jim Coughlin

Posted: December 24th, 2016 2:43 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close