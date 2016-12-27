Economy front and center again in 2016

Dominican students showed solidarity with black students after several incidents occurred on campus. The protest was held in front of the school's entrance on Oct. 28. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Scouts hold an American flag at the end of the River Forest Memorial Day Parade, May 30. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Tyanna Norman is comforted by her sister Alexis Norman during a vigil for Elijah Sims on Aug. 31. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

A moment shared at the vigil in Scoville Park following the Orlando mass killing in June. | Photo by Bob Simpson

Vigil for life: People raised their phones and candles during a candlelight vigil for Elijah Sims who was shot in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. Elijah was a student at OPRF High School and worked at Pete's Market. The vigil was held on Aug. 31, which would have been his 17th birthday. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Rallying cry: More than 100 people gathered in Oak Park on Nov. 10, two days after the presidential election, for a Love Trumps Hate rally to celebrate the village's diversity and call for unity. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Another year has almost passed, and over the last 12 months real estate development again dominated the news in Oak Park.

This year, Oak Park got its first high-rise apartment building in decades with the opening of Vantage Oak Park, a 21-story, 270-unit mixed-use apartment building at the corner of Lake Street and Forest Avenue.

Vantage is the tallest new development in Oak Park and the only major structure built in the village in 2016, but it's merely one of several major real estate deals in the works over the last year.

Clark Street Real Estate broke ground this year on Elevate Oak Park just down the street, near the corner of Lake Street and Harlem Avenue.

Once completed – sometime next year – Elevate will be five-stories tall with 271 luxury apartments. The project made headlines in late November with Clark Street's announcement that it had secured Target as the anchor tenant to take up 22,000 square feet of its ground-level retail space.

The Elevate project was in jeopardy earlier this year with the discovery that it would cost the village about $3 million to clean up leaking oil tanks beneath the village-owned parking lots where the development is being built. The village was successful, however, in convincing Oak Park's two school districts to approve using funds from the Downtown Tax Increment Finance District to pay for the environmental remediation.

Real estate development didn't stop there, though. Oak Park's beloved fast-food restaurant Tasty Dog, 700 Lake St., was demolished in November to make room for Ranquist Development Group's District House project – a five-story condo building with ground-level retail.

The village also moved forward with a massive overhaul of Madison Street at the intersection of Oak Park Avenue, naming Jupiter Realty the preferred developer for the project.

The project, which will include property on both sides of Madison Street, is still in the early stages of development, but is expected to feature 40 condominiums, 25,000 square feet of retail space and a grocery store.

The village is planning to narrow the road to two lanes and bend a section of Madison to increase the size of the parcel to the south to make room for the grocery store. Some residents have opposed the project and are discussing hiring a lawyer to fight it. Expect to hear more on that in 2017.

Brewing up business

It also was a big year for retail and restaurant openings in Oak Park, with numerous new businesses setting up shop in the village.

Most notably, perhaps, was the opening of Oak Park's first and only marijuana dispensary, Seven Point Medical Cannabis Dispensary, in August. The dispensary is located downtown at 1132 Lake St., across the street from the site of Elevate Oak Park.

Oak Park also got it first brewery in early 2016 with Kinslahger Brewing Co. at 6806 Roosevelt Rd. Kinslahger wasn't the only new brewery in the village, though. Oak Park Brewing and Hamburger Mary's opened at 155 S. Oak Park Ave. a few months later, and plans are in the works for a third brewery by Greg Sorg of Pioneer Property Advisors at the Austin Boulevard and Lake Street. The village approved $385,700 in tax incentives for that venture to help bring economic development to the area.

The Oak Park Arts District on Harrison Street also moved forward this year with the marketing of several properties on the commercial corridor. The business district has been stymied for decades by delinquent storefront properties owned by Chris Kleronomos, who lost majority ownership of the properties in foreclosure in fall of 2015.

Those properties were put back on the market in late 2015, and the new majority owner, Harrison Street Ventures, is open to either leasing or selling them. Laura Maychruk, a real estate broker and owner of Buzz Café in the arts district said in September that she is showing the properties to interested buyers.

Crowded field

In village government news, candidates are lining up for a municipal election set for April 2017. Seven candidates are running for three open seats on the Oak Park Board of Trustees; five candidates for village clerk; and 10 for library board. But Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb will run unopposed.

Incoming candidates will get more for their service to the village in 2016, following a pay raise approved by the board of trustees in October. The mayor's pay will jump from $10,800 a year to $25,200, and trustee pay will also more than double from $7,200 to $15,000 annually.

Village residents can also expect a tax increase next year, a result of the board of trustees approving a $135 million budget in December. The tax hike – largely a result of increased pension costs – will raise the village's portion of the tax bill – about 15 percent of the tax burden – by 8.9 percent. Trustees noted in the final board meeting of the year that the village has had a structural deficit for 12 of the last 15 budget cycles.

In police news, 2016 saw the retirement of longtime Oak Park Police Chief Rick Tanksley, who served more than three decades on the force, 16 as chief. He was succeeded by Deputy Police Chief Anthony Ambrose.

The police got good news in late 2016 with the budget that included $90,000 in 2017 for Tasers – Oak Park is the only municipality in the area to not equip their officers with the weapons.

Cops also began carrying Narcan this year, a life-saving drug that prevents opioid overdoses.

