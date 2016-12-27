Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
30°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

D97 board president withdraws as candidate

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Citing personal reasons, James Gates, the Oak Park District 97 school board president, has withdrawn his bid for election to a third term. He joins incumbent board members Graham Brisben and Amy Felton in his decision not seek re-election, which means that all three seats that will be open during the April 4, 2017 election will go to newcomers. 

With Gates out of the running, the race for those three open seats narrows slightly to 10 candidates. 

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my community for 33 years as a public school educator and as a D97 board member for the last eight years," Gates said in a statement released Monday. "I am grateful for the opportunity to develop the working relationships and friendships I have made with my remarkable colleagues across all six Oak Park governmental units."

Michael Romain 

Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Need a Restart?

Christmas and the New Year are perfect opportunities for each of us to jump start our year and recalibrate our priorities and relationships. Are you ready for a restart? A new beginning? Your time is now! Join us Sundays @ 11:30am New Life...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

The editorialists are hypocritical self righteous...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 27th, 2016 4:34 PM

On: Trump and our towns

Seems like they redo Maple Park every few years...

By Terence Jones

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:02 PM

On: Maple Park is open again

Wow. Labeling those who disagree with this...

By Stefanie Glover

Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:07 PM

On: Trump and our towns

Melvin, this is a truly wonderful piece. Throughout my...

By Eugene White

Posted: December 27th, 2016 1:25 PM

On: New friendships make season bright

"Others just move out of Illinois"...Yup!...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 26th, 2016 4:42 PM

On: What's the school board to do?

Saw that accident after it happened and it was a bad...

By Richard Fiske Bailey

Posted: December 25th, 2016 8:02 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Yet as I type this comment another car accident has...

By Rick Hinojosa

Posted: December 25th, 2016 6:44 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Thanks Kevin. We do need to add in the handfuls of...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:36 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

Tom MacMillan: I get your point, but you figures are...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:02 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

We just saw 18,000 people vote NO to the big bad...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: December 25th, 2016 12:41 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close