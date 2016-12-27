D97 board president withdraws as candidate
Citing personal reasons, James Gates, the Oak Park District 97 school board president, has withdrawn his bid for election to a third term. He joins incumbent board members Graham Brisben and Amy Felton in his decision not seek re-election, which means that all three seats that will be open during the April 4, 2017 election will go to newcomers.
With Gates out of the running, the race for those three open seats narrows slightly to 10 candidates.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my community for 33 years as a public school educator and as a D97 board member for the last eight years," Gates said in a statement released Monday. "I am grateful for the opportunity to develop the working relationships and friendships I have made with my remarkable colleagues across all six Oak Park governmental units."
