Ceramic pig, electronics stolen in burglary

A residence was burglarized in the 700 block of South Grove sometime between noon and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The offender entered the residence through an unlocked dining room window and stole a black messenger bag, a 15-inch and a 17-inch silver HP laptop computer, a blue children's backpack, a white Apple iPad, an Apple iPod, a blue Kindle Fire, and a ceramic pig.

The loss was an estimated $3,855.

Theft

A star shower motion laser light Christmas decoration valued at $40 was stolen from the front lawn at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Humphrey sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.

An iron patio bench and iron patio chair were stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 100 block of N. Austin sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 24. The loss was an estimated $330.

A package containing a J. Crew multi-colored bandana was stolen from the doorstep of a residence in the 700 block of N. Linden sometime between 8:50 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20. The loss was an estimated $20.

A package containing a white Xbox game console, an Xbox controller and a Madden 2017 Xbox game was stolen from the front of a residence in the 6900 block of Roosevelt Road sometime between noon and 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. The loss was an estimated $499.

A business in the 1000 block of Lake Street was the target of a thief who stole $919 from an unsecured cash box at the front desk sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 2 p.m. the next day.

A gray Iron Horse Maverick mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack in the 300 block of South Boulevard sometime between 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The loss was an estimated $250.

Retail theft

Two women were observed stealing an unknown amount of children's clothing from The Gap, 435 N. Harlem, at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 23. The two entered a gray and beige Dodge Grand Caravan and drove eastbound on Lake Street. The loss was an estimated $240.

A 42-inch LG flat-screen television valued at $180 was stolen from Cash America, 6303 W. North Ave., at 5:02 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle arrest

Burban M. Ebrahim, 35, of the 800 block of S. Austin Boulevard, was arrested in the 1100 block of S. Lyman at 1:39 p.m. on Dec. 25 for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary to auto and criminal damage to state supported property. He was processed and held for bond hearings.

Burglary to motor vehicle

A white Toyota Highlander was burglarized in the 100 block of North Lombard Avenue overnight on Dec. 19-20. The offender smashed the passenger side front door window to gain entry to the vehicle and stole a Garmin black GPS unit, Christmas cards and pair of prescription sunglasses. The loss was an estimated $670.

Garage break-ins

A garage was burglarized in the 500 block of North Humphrey Avenue sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 20. The offender forced open the side service door to the garage and stole an orange and black leaf blower. The loss was an estimated $250.

Someone used a pry tool to damage the side service door and frame of a garage in the 200 block of South East Avenue sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 20. The loss due to damage was an estimated $500.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Dec. 13-25, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger