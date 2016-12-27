2016: A year of champions

Fenwick guard/forward McKenzie Blaze is a terrific all-around player, who helped the Friars' legendary head coach Dave Power earn his 900th win in 2016. (File photo)

Jason Renteria, a state champion at 120 pounds in 2016, went 22-0 in duals for OPRF as a junior and could win state again in 2017. Photo by Jonna Borgdorff)

Fenwick quarterback Jacob Keller, an All-State football player, led the Friars to an 11-2 record and Class 6A state semifinals appearance. (File photo)

Fenwick's Kelly Frumkin (#17 cap) helped lead the girls water polo team to a state championship in 2016. The Friars outlasted host Stevenson 13-12 in double-overtime in the state final to earn their ninth title in 13 years. (File photo)

Isaiah White went 30-0 in 2016 en route to winning an individual state title in wrestling. He also played a key role in the Huskies winning their third straight IHSA Dual Team tournament title. (Photo by Jonna Borgdorff)

THe OPRF softball team celebrates its state championship with OPRF Principal Nathaniel Rouse. OPRF finished with a 37-2 record en route to claiming the Class 4A state title. (Courtesy Ellen Nelson)

Considering the plethora of talented high school coaches and athletes at Oak Park and River Forest, Fenwick and Trinity, it's not surprising to have multiple state championships won by the schools, collectively, in a given year.

2016 was certainly no exception as both the OPRF softball and wrestling teams, as well as the Fenwick girls water polo squad, each earned a state title.

Stellar athletes like OPRF's Isaiah White (wrestling/state champ), Maeve Nelson (three-sport star) and Natalie Ungaretti (swimming/state champ); Fenwick's Mike Smith (basketball), Jacob Keller (football/basketball) and Grace Cronin (track & field/state champ); and Trinity's Annie McKenna and Kaitlin Aylward (both basketball) excelled among a remarkable group of athletes.

And in coaching, Fenwick girls basketball coach Dave Power (perhaps the greatest of them all) reached 900 career wins.

So here's a look back at 2016, yet another compelling chapter in the storied traditions of OPRF, Fenwick and Trinity sports.

OPRF softball simply the best

The Huskies had the most dominant season of any team we covered. OPRF finished with a 37-2 record, including 27 wins in a row, en route to claiming the Class 4A state title.

For all their lopsided victories during the regular season, the Huskies outlasted Normal West for a 4-2 victory in 10 innings in an instant classic 4A championship game that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Freshman second baseman Fiona Girardot smashed a two-out, two-run double that lifted OPRF to a 4-2 lead in the 10th inning. Junior Chardonnay Harris pitched eight shutout innings in relief of Emily Richardson to earn the win.

"It brings me to tears," Harris said. "It's probably the best thing I've ever felt so far in my life, maybe until the day I get married."

Head coach Mel Kolbusz, who has guided OPRF to five state trophies since 2003, including two in the past two years, had high praise for his players.

"It might be my all-time favorite team," Kolbusz said. "This is an awesome group of girls.

Bad call spoils Fenwick football run

The Fenwick football team finished 11-2 with a Chicago Catholic League Green title, state semifinals appearance, and two All-State players (quarterback Jacob Keller, wide receiver Michael O'Laughlin) among many notable players.

And yet 2016 will always be remembered as the season the Friars were flat-out robbed of a Class 6A state title game appearance.

In the state semifinals, Plainfield North defeated Fenwick 18-17 in overtime at Triton College in River Grove after a controversial play at the end of regulation incorrectly kept Plainfield North's hopes alive.

With Fenwick holding a slim lead and looking to run out the clock, the officials called an intentional grounding penalty on Keller during the last play and awarded Plainfield North the ball and an untimed down on the Fenwick 5-yard line.

The Tigers kicked a game-tying field goal. In overtime, Fenwick regained the lead at 17-10 on Conner Lillig's 1-yard run. Dillon McCarthy scored a TD and added a two-point conversion run, lifting Plainfield North to victory.

Here's the rub: The rules state a game can end on an offensive penalty (like Keller's intentional grounding); it can't end on a defensive penalty.

In fact, the officials' incorrect ruling shouldn't have been allowed since the game was over after the clock struck triple zeros.

In short, the Friars made the right play and should have won the game.

Fenwick appealed to the IHSA, but the IHSA refused to hear it and claimed that its by-laws would not allow a reversal of the outcome. Fenwick then sued the IHSA and went to court in an effort to get the team into the finals, but that, too, failed.

Three-peat for OPRF wrestling

The Huskies are in the midst of a dynasty. In honor of a third straight team state title in Class 3A, OPRF lands in our third spot this year.

The Huskies defeated Marmion 33-24 in the IHSA dual team tournament.

OPRF (28-3) used six seniors in the final, and the five who wrestled were victorious. The lineup had three individual 3A state champions — senior Isaiah White (30-0) at 160 pounds, junior Jason Renteria (22-0) at 120, and Allen Stallings (34-3) at 220 — six more top-six, all-state finishers and two additional state qualifiers.

"It's 10 times better winning a team state title than individual," Stallings said. "These are my brothers. These are the guys I work with all year. Even though wrestling is an individual sport, it's really all about the team at the end of the day."

Fenwick girls water polo on top

Fenwick senior Catie Wallace scored the game-winning goal in a 13-12 double-overtime victory against Stevenson in the water polo state final.

"It feels pretty awesome," Wallace said of her game-winner, her 102nd goal of the season. "It was a team effort."

It was the ninth state title in the past 13 years for the Friars (30-5-1), who improved to 9-1 in state title games.

Along with Wallace, Eryn Kulik, Jillian Wickham, Kelly Frumkin, Clare Durkin and Shannon Forst played key roles for the Friars. Fenwick ended the season on a 20-game winning streak, which included an upset of top-seeded/rival OPRF in a sectional final.

Trinity third in hoops

Senior guard Annie McKenna turned in a brilliant performance with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting to power the Blazers past Whitney Young, 63-47, in the semifinal at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Kaitlin Aylward added 20 points and six rebounds as Trinity (30-6) capped a tumultuous season (head coach Eddie Stritzel resigned during the season and was replaced by Mike Valente) by tying the school record for wins while earning the first state trophy in program history.

"Everything that's happened this year makes us the team we are today," Valente said. "I know what these girls have been through and how hard they've worked and what they've overcome and how we've bonded as a family."

Cronin closes career in style

Fenwick senior Grace Cronin, now at Notre Dame, finished her high school career last spring by winning the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet. She ran a school-record time of 42.91 seconds to become the Friars' first girls state champ in track.

"That's a good feeling. I love representing my school and it's so nice to bring them a state championship for track," Cronin said. "It just felt really good to finally get it. Not to fall short of it, but to actually get it."

Cronin has a program-best seven all-state medals.

Huskies' Ungaretti, 200 medley take state

The OPRF girls swimming team enjoyed its most successful state meet in nearly three decades, finishing fourth in the team standings and winning a pair of historic state championships.

The Huskies' 200-yard medley relay of senior Hanna Blankemeier, juniors Alex Gill and Samm Neilson and sophomore Natalie Ungaretti became just the third relay team in program history to win a championship.

Ungaretti later became only the third OPRF girl to win an individual title when she captured the 50-yard freestyle. Blankemeier and Gill also won individual medals during a virtuoso performance that was the program's best since 1989, when the Huskies won their second of back-to-back team state titles.

"Me and the girls always have this joke about wanting a blue banner because at OPRF they have blue banners on the wall for state title winners," Neilson said. "So before the race we said we want a blue banner to be at OPRF forever."

Friars edge Huskies on hardwood

The Fenwick and OPRF boys basketball teams squared off on Dec. 2 at the Chicago Elite Classic hosted by the UIC Pavilion.

The Friars emerged with a 63-57 overtime win as Keller stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, two blocks and a spectacular dunk in 31 minutes. OPRF senior forward Jared Scott led the Huskies with a team-high 17 points (making 7 of 9 field goal attempts), seven rebounds and a steal.

Although Fenwick has dominated the matchup since coach Rick Malnati's arrival, the real winner this winter has been basketball fans in Oak Park. The Huskies and Friars are 17-2, collectively, heading into the holiday tournaments season.

Last winter, the Friars finished 28-3 and advanced to a sectional final behind stellar performances from All-State guard Mike Smith and forward Mike Ballard. Led by Scott, Cameron Gross, Breshawn Wilkerson and Conner Fuller, OPRF finished last season with a 17-12 record and regional final appearance

Power gets 900th win

Fenwick guard Kate Moore scored 23 points and McKenzie Blaze and Kelly Carpenter added 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Friars knocked off DePaul Prep 61-46 in GCAC Red action in Chicago.

With the victory, Fenwick coach Dave Power became just the second girls basketball coach in Illinois history to reach the 900-win plateau, joining Marshall's Dorothy Gaters, who has 1,044 wins. St. Joseph boys coach Gene Pingatore, who has 978 wins, is the only boys basketball coach with more than 900.

Power began his head coaching career at Proviso West in 1977. He moved to now-defunct Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1982 and won his first state championship in 1987

When Fenwick went co-ed in the early 1990s, Power was hired to start the girls basketball program and has led it ever since. The Friars won state titles in 2001 and 2007. They finished second in 2003 and third in 2000 and 2010.

Fenwick baseball makes Elite 8

Although the Friars finished a seemingly mediocre 20-20, their record didn't begin to tell the story of their inspiring turnaround.

After an auspicious 6-3 start, Fenwick inexplicably lost 10 games in a row. It was the worst losing streak in coach Dave Hogan's 36-year career at Fenwick.

But the Friars rediscovered their mojo during the second half of the season. In the playoffs, Fenwick outscored opponents 26-6 en route to regional and sectional titles.

Though Fenwick lost to St. Viator 12-4 in the 3A North Central College Supersectional, the team still produced one of the best seasons in program history.

