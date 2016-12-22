D200 hires permanent superintendent

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

During an emotional Dec. 22 regular meeting, the Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 school board unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams as its permanent superintendent.

Pruitt-Adams, who had been serving as acting superintendent since July 1, replaces former D200 superintendent Steven Isoye, who left in June for a job as superintendent for Niles Township High School District 219.

Pruitt-Adams, who announced recently that she'll use her married name going forward, was selected by the board after a national search that lasted several months and attracted 48 candidates from 12 states. That field was then narrowed to six candidates, from which two finalists emerged.

Pruitt-Adams' contract begins on Jan. 1, 2017 and lasts until June 30, 2020. District officials haven't yet released her starting salary.

The vetting process, which was facilitated by the superintendent search firm BWP & Associates, included interviews and public meetings with dozens of community stakeholders, including students, parents, faculty, staff, administrators and area residents. In addition, two board members conducted a site visit to the School District of University City in Missouri, where Pruitt-Adams worked for nine years before retiring and taking the temporary position at District 200 this year.

During Thursday night's board meeting, Tom Cofsky described Pruitt-Adams as "someone who has proven experience in the role as a superintendent" and who is "goals and results oriented, has an understanding of what cost-containment means and has courageous leadership."

Board member Steve Gevinson, who along with board member Fred Arkin traveled to University City for the site visit, said that the 20 stakeholders they spoke to about Pruitt-Adams gave glowing reviews.

"I really have not heard, ever, testimony that was so loving, respectable and deeply appreciative," Gevinson said. "My comment to Fred was, 'You won't hear that outside of funerals.'"

According to a statement released by D200 officials Thursday, while at University City, which is located in the St. Louis area near Washington University, Pruitt-Adams was responsible for "improving reading assessment results, increasing enrollment in Advanced Placement courses, implementing restorative justice and alternatives to suspensions, curbing an uptick in youth violence, overseeing a multitude of professional development programs, creating partnerships with a broad base of roughly 70 community groups, and passing two referenda for expansion and replacement of facilities with more than 70 [percent] approval."

Several board members fought back tears when talking about the incoming superintendent.

"We are excited," said D200 Board President Jeff Weissglass, shortly before becoming visibly choked up. "We believe you are the leader to take this district forward."

During her stint as acting superintendent, Pruitt-Adams played a prominent role in the recent establishment of a new community outreach committee that was approved by the board earlier this month in the wake of a failed referendum on Nov. 8, which would have partially funded the construction of a new swimming pool and parking garage at the high school.

Pruitt-Adams' experience establishing a similar committee in University City will likely be critical to the one at OPRF, which village officials said will take a comprehensive look at issues, such as equity and long-term facilities improvements, that go beyond the school's two nearly 90-year-old swimming pools.

"When people ask me why I want to be here, when people say you could retire, I tell them I'm having fun," said Pruitt-Adams during brief, at times tearful, remarks following her appointment.

"It's hard work, but it's fun," she said. "It's a great community. We have phenomenal kids and we have a great staff. I knew the first day when I walked in the door … that this is where I want to be and this is where I'm meant to be. I have felt a part of the staff and the community from the very, very start. People have spoken to me in the grocery store."

Pruitt-Adams has a doctorate in educational policy and leadership, and a master of education in elementary administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education/special education from Harris-Stowe State College.

Her husband, Charles Adams, recently retired as police chief of University City, Missouri.

Contact:

Email: michael@oakpark.com