River Forest residents line up to run in 2017

By Deborah Kadin

Three contests will be competitive, several are uncontested and two races will have vacancies after the Dec. 19 deadline for filing nominating petitions to run in the April 4 consolidated election in River Forest.

Here's the way the races stack up:

River Forest Village Board

After a contentious campaign in 2013 that led to her landslide win, Catherine Adduci will run unopposed for a second term as village president.

Four people will vie for village trustee. Incumbents Tom Cargie, Tom Dwyer will run for second terms. Patty Henek, who came within 20 votes of beating Carmela Corsini in 2015, is vying again for a seat on the board. A newcomer stepped forward for trustee, attorney Respicio F. Vazquez.

No one has stepped forward to replace Sharon Halperin as village clerk.

River Forest Park Board

Four candidates are running for two seats as park district commissioner, all of them newcomers.

They include Cheryl Cargie, the wife of former park district commissioner and village Trustee Tom Cargie; Lynn Libera; Gerald Dombrowski; and Calvin Davis, who is active in District 90 schools.

Incumbents who decided not to run again were Paul Koester and Beth Dunne.

River Forest Township

Another competitive race will be for River Forest township trustee. Newcomer Holly Economos, an independent, is running, as are Mark Kelty, Anna Romeo and Helene Connolly. Karen Taubman, who recently resigned as township clerk, will also run for trustee.

Running unchallenged are Carla Sloan, township supervisor; Pam Kende, Accessor and Abby Schmelling, clerk.

River Forest Library Board

The race for the River Forest Library Board will be uncontested in 2017. Three six-year terms are open, with incumbent trustees Deborah Hill and Tom Smedinghoff and a newcomer, Eleanor Long, running for them.

Kevin Crowell will run for a two-year vacancy. Incumbent Claudette Zobel, who has served as library board president, will not run for another six-year term.

Four file in District 90

Four people filed nominating petitions with the Cook County Clerk to run for seats on the River Forest Elementary School District 90 Board of Education. There are four four-year terms up for election in 2017.

Anne Gottlieb will run for a second term, and Stacey Williams, who replaced Pat Meyer last summer, will run for a full four-year term.

In addition, Judith DeoGracias, who co-chaired the Community Caucus process two years ago, has filed, along with Nicole Thompson.

Other names could come forward through the write-in process, which happened two years ago, with the candidacy of Lori Coplan. The Community Caucus will select its preferred slate of candidates in late January.

Incumbents Roman Ebert and David Latham are stepping down this year after serving eight years each on the school board.

Residents can still file to be write-ins candidates in any contest. The deadline is Feb. 2. Applications are available on the Cook County Clerk's website.