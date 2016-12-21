Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty to student sexual abuse
English teacher met student on school trip to Ireland
Jeremy Lind, the Oak Park and River Forest High School English teacher who was arrested and charged last December with multiple felonies for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a student, has pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records. On Dec. 16, the former teacher was sentenced to a minimum of two years' probation.
Lind — who was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 1, 2015 a day after school officials learned of the allegation — resigned from OPRF last August. According to a Feb. 9 Wednesday Journal report, Lind, 41, had undergone alcohol abuse treatment and periodic psychotherapy. He had also been placed on house arrest before transitioning into the county's pretrial services monitoring program, an indication that he may have held down a job since leaving the high school.
When Lind was given a $150,000 bond, he was ordered to surrender his passport and prohibited from having contact with anyone under 18 years old, except for relatives. The former teacher had initially been facing a 22-count indictment, which included four counts of criminal sexual assault, a count of attempted criminal sexual assault and four counts of traveling to meet a minor, among other charges.
Those charges of criminal sexual assault are Class 1 felonies and punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
According to media reports, Lind's relationship with the OPRF female, who had been Lind's student, began when she was 16 years old and continued after she turned 17. The two reportedly met during a June 2015 school trip to Ireland.
Lind allegedly had sex with the girl in Chicago last September, shortly after school officials learned of the relationship on Sept. 30.
Reader Comments
11 Comments
Joanne O'Hara Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years probation. Horribly wrong.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with students deserve to be "splashed to the public," as JBM puts it. It's a crime, and the adults involved need to be removed from teaching. As for the intent or experience of the minor involved, that has nothing to do with it.
Joe Gotts Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM
And now that I think more about it, I think all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was just posed as a mega smokescreen to hide and call attention away from the much more troubling issues that have been ailing OPRF high school for quite awhile now.
Joe Gotts Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM
What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these folks, like this teacher, the wrestling coach and the "killing Mack" trio, who all have ties to OPRF high school? Then, of course, there have been the multitude of other apolitical and/or anti-social news-worthy episodes that have occurred in the past few years involving OPRF students, administration and alumni. Even by the ever-tolerant politically correct standards of Oak Park, quite frankly, this is all beyond a special kind of stupid.
Bridgett Baron Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM
John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main point of your comment. Read what you wrote. You claimed they were consensual acts. And you characterized future commenters, as mean and lacking (com)passion, if they didn't share your view.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM
Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state laws. I was citing that the WJ chews on any sexual abuse event that will draw lead articles to to its front page. This incident of "sexual abuse" did not deserve the repeated coverage the WJ splashed to the public.
Kevin Peppard from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:55 PM
@JBM: No sexual act by an adult with a 16 year old is consensual under Illinois law. And no sexual act with a 17 year is legal if the adult is in a position of authority over that minor, such as a doctor, clergy person -- or teacher. Two years probation? You could get that for shoplifting. Outrageous.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:35 PM
The WJ seems to really enjoy posting sexual abuses articles.. This primo post attracts the meanness of those who have no passion for mistakes. Read the post carefully The event(s) were consensual acts.
Barbara Purington Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:13 PM
Adult is always in the wrong. Always. Complex situation when adult and teen start a relationship. Not a level playing field. There's a lot of research and proff. material on the subject if you are interested.
Natalie Stein Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 5:43 PM
I am in no way condoning his conduct or as I will be accused of blaming the victim but, a 16 year old now can be as sexually active as a 22 tear old and, start early even at age 12. How long did this "relationship" go on before she reported it and why did she finally report it? You don't have a group of sexually naive students at OPRFHS, you have many that are sexually active. He was wrong no doubt about it and, will no longer be allowed to teach but, we don't know all the facts.
Mimi Steffen from Honesdale Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 5:02 PM
Two years probation!!!!!!!!!