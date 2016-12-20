What would Francis do?

PAYING IT FORWARD: Fifth-graders at St. Vincent Ferrer School in River Forest show off the crisp $50 bills they received from an anonymous donor earlier this month. The students plan to spend the money on the needy this Christmas. | Courtesy Erin Bernstein

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Last December, Pope Francis opened his Holy Year of Mercy by encouraging Catholic dioceses and churches to return to what he said is the church's spiritual core, which is "welcoming, free, faithful, poor in means, but rich in love."

The Holy Year, which Francis said was divinely inspired, closed last month with the pope encouraging Catholics to keep that spiritual core alive.

The pope's exhortation is resonating in the days leading up to Christmas with a class of fifth-graders at St. Vincent Ferrer School, 1530 Jackson Ave. in River Forest. Earlier this month, the students each received $50 from an anonymous donor known simply as a "Friend of Jesus."

St. Vincent was among 25 schools throughout the Chicago Archdiocese to receive a portion of the anonymous donation through Sister Jacqueline Jean-Marie Gitonga, a Chicago nun affiliated with the Daughters of St. Paul order in Chicago, who acted as the agent for the donor.

"The donor thought Christmas was a great time to do this and also teach kids to do so," said Mary Bodlak, St. Vincent's development director, who added that the students also received a box with a message from the donor.

"Lord guide me to see the poor and take care of the needy," read the Christmas message addressed from the Friend of Jesus to the students.

The donor only had two instructions — that each child be involved firsthand in deciding how to spend the money, which should go to purchase something for someone who isn't related to them; and that each student write a letter to the Friend of Jesus by Jan. 31, 2017, addressing how they used the money, how the project made them feel and what they learned in the process.

Fifth-grade teacher Erin Bernstein said the students were able to take the crisp bills home, which you might think would create a mild dilemma — how to ensure that the money won't be spent on something else.

"Luckily, within the Catholic school and parents in the community, we do trust they'll use it in a good way," Bernstein said.

During interviews last week, the students seemed more enthused by the prospect of spending the money on someone else instead of themselves.

"We know that the kids will do good things," said St. Vincent Principal Charles Terry. "The whole idea is to get the kids to experience helping somebody else."

The project has students like 11-year-old Anna Ruggiero thinking about some of the injustices that registered with her in the past and that she might, with the $50, have some small hand in rectifying.

"I see a lot of homeless people when I'm in downtown Chicago," Ruggiero said. "We usually give them food after we eat and it makes me feel good inside because I'm helping people who have nothing."

Ruggiero said she'll use the $50 she received to make what she calls a blessings bag — a bag that's stuffed with essentials like food, toothpaste and water.

"I'm going to give it to them because they have nothing and I have a life where I have everything I need to live and survive," she said.

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com