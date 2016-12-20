What's the school board to do?
By Dan Haley
There's going to be an election for the school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School come April. If you wanted to grab for that powerful rung of community activism and responsibility, well, sorry the deadline for submitting petitions was on Monday. Eight of your fellow Oak Park and River Forest citizens put themselves forward to lead District 200.
The good news though is that last week the sitting school board voted 6-1 to abrogate their fundamental responsibility to govern and handed the tough decisions off to some soon-to-be-formed citizens committee. So now's the time to raise your hand for one of the 15 slots on what was described as a "community engagement and outreach committee."
You might think this was in reaction to the never-ending debate on where to dig a hole and fill it with chlorine. An overreaction to having just lost a pool-building referendum by the sum total of 28 votes out of 30,000-plus cast last month. But no, this seems to be a stunning over-compensation for the imagined sins the current school board, and its interim superintendent, seem to feel angst over.
How else to explain support for a super-committee that Joylynn Pruitt, the interim superintendent, said should look not just at a swimming pool but also at all facilities, academic programming needs, finances and the totally consuming issue of equity (aka the achievement gap).
If the super-committee is doing all that over the next year, what exactly is the school board supposed to be doing? Perhaps they could finally, once and for all, decide what kids should wear to graduation. Maybe they could make public the outcome of the two sexual abuse investigations that we know about at the school.
This school board, which has thoroughly mucked up the singular decision on where to site a swimming school, is having some sort of existential crisis. It is as if they were spooked by a sturdy opposition to the pool and can't find their way back.
Take a lap, folks, and return to the table prepared to govern.
Here's where to start: Push back hard against the balderdash — the fake news, in the current parlance — that this board, and the ones preceding it, considered a new swimming pool in secret. As you plan for a new and even more influential citizen committee, remember the multiple previous committees OPRF appointed to study the pool, remember the endless public meetings on this subject. You didn't do good but you did nothing wrong.
It was the citizenry who came late to the pool party. That's on them, not on the school board. Concern expressed by the school's communications director that all the previous public machinations had "not brought the community to consensus" assumes there is a consensus to be reached in two towns split down the middle.
Maybe there isn't a simple consensus. But the school still needs a new pool. And it needs a school board ready to lead the way forward on all the other issues that confront the school. We didn't elect a committee. We elected a school board to represent us. And if the majority of locals are dissatisfied with your efforts they'll vote you out in April. That's how this is supposed to work.
Sara Dixon Spivey, the sole OPRF school board member to oppose the super-committee, said, "It feels like we're passing the buck [even though] I know that's not our intention. I'm nervous that we're not going to get further than we are."
That's a fair warning. Leadership is what is lacking here, not consensus building.
Joe Gotts, The "wrestling coach" situation...
By Joan Winstein
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:20 PM
PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM
Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...
By Anthony Clark
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM
Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...
By Anthony Clark
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM
Melvin: I absolutely agree. Definitely a "step...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:32 AM
"all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:29 AM
Marty, this is one of your best columns yet. I can...
By Melvin Tate
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:04 AM
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
Benjamin Hill Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 5:50 PM
Such an odd comment - "It was the citizenry who came late to the pool party." At what point should the citizenry abrogate their rights to determine how and where their tax dollars are spent? That's assuming the citizenry was really involved/notified/etc. I've been here 13 years now, and I read this journal online. It was certain citizen's activism that got me involved in the pool referendum. As I pointed out to my friends, who I found out, had worked on the various committees, "it's all fine and good that you did that, but that doesn't mean we who live here and pay for this stuff can't have a final say." That's a very odd comment indeed. You volunteer to be a community leader. You lead the assessment of ideas, the building of consensus and, unless we chartered you to make the final decisions for us, present the options to the community for their decision. What is difficult or hard to understand about that? Especially when it comes to significant financial outlays? Odd that someone would think otherwise.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 12:44 PM
Paul: Ultimately in our democracy, the citizens get the leader's they deserve: for better or for worse.
Paul Wonney Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 12:20 PM
Bruce Kline, if you think as you wrote, "the citizens are the public servants: to serve our elected representatives" go ahead and vote for a new Village President. Maybe you would like to have Monica Sheehan as Village President. You may prefer Monica Sheehan if your interest is to have elected representatives be responsible with spending citizens money. Maybe you aren't as interested like everyone else who complains about it and can't find anyone else to run for Village President. The citizens get what they want because they don't have time to find out anything about who they vote for because a new coffee shop is more important and after spending time on social media who has any time left to really care.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:43 AM
Tom: Yes I agree with your insight.The idea of a Public Servant has been relegated to the dust bin of history as well as turned upside down. It seems now the citizens are the public servants: to serve our elected representatives - rather than the other way a round. This is a problem not only at the local level but national as well. I think that is why the public has such distain for our so called leaders - here as well on the big stage in Washington DC - irrespective of political affiliation.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:10 AM
"I don't think a school board "governs" anything or provides "leadership" to anyone." . What a silly statement. Of course the school board "governs." They're a governing elected body designed by law to represent the voters. And of course they lead. That's part of their job- to study and understand the issues and then make decisions with voter input. If what Mr. MacMillan meant was that a school board "doesn't dictate," well, then, all right.
Joel A. Schoenmeyer Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:06 AM
"You should have been involved earlier" is such a strange argument. Most of us are busy people -- spending time with family, or working hard so we can pay the property taxes that allow us to continue living here. Many of us will only get involved when and if we perceive that our elected officials have dropped the ball, which is what happened here. The D200 board exhibited poor judgment and poor stewardship throughout the pool process; once the larger community started to realize that, it stepped up in a big way -- that's how we wound up with a referendum, and that's how the referendum was ultimately defeated.
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 11:50 PM
I don't think a school board "governs" anything or provides "leadership" to anyone. They are supposed to serve us and when we don't like the service, its time to change the servers. Some of the new people running will be like a blast of fresh air.
Marty Bernstein Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 11:15 PM
Mr. Haley, you said " An overreaction to having just lost a pool referendum by the sum total of 28 votes out of 30,000 plus cast last month". Mr. Haley, what do you think the "sum total" difference would have been had the referendum question been "should we remove the parking garage and build a 50 meter swimming pool in its place?"
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 11:11 PM
Haley ""...the school still needs a new pool." Haley is offering a very thin solution. The users of the pool need improvement of the existing pool. Every other option, (Refurbishment of OPHS site use of rental pool, build of Village Recreation Center, etc.) must also be considered.
Kline Maureen Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 11:08 PM
I think it's cute how Dan Haley tries to be so pejorative towards those whose opinions contradict his own.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 10:12 PM
Yeah Mike, I love how Mr. Haley does all his high fallootin' pontification from his safe and - I might add economical perch - in Berwyn. No "nose bleed" taxes there - yet. Yep, he's real good at advocating spending other people's money, namely yours and mine.
Michael Nevins Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 9:01 PM
Dan, one main reason why so many people in OP & RF voted no was because they are already paying nose-bleed taxes to live here. Remember when a lot of people used to live here almost cradle-to-grave? Now some, like yourself, escape the high property taxes and move to Berwyn. Others just move out of Illinois - and they are not alone: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-illinois-population-decline-met-20161220-story.html. The Trib surveyed why many people left and: "Common reasons included high taxes, the state budget stalemate, crime..." And the VOP, D97 & OPRF wants to double-down on the main reason for leaving Illinois and raise taxes by a lot? For PK3 and PK4?!? When does this madness end? When Madigan says it does? Well, leaving for Berwyn won't help when he gets that large income tax increase for the generous & dramatically underfunded pensions!
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 7:38 PM
If we are going to dig a hole and fill it with chlorine, I suggest tearing down the building that houses the offices to The Wednesday Journal and dig the hole there. The chlorine is needed as a disinfectant.
Paul Wonney Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 7:01 PM
Bruce Kline, if the story is correct, Anan runs unopposed in village election, by Timothy Inklebarger, "would-be elected officials still can file as a write-in candidate by Dec. 29." Bruce, you may want to suggest to Monica Sheenan to run for Village President. Her efforts proved she is for the tax payers and is taking nothing away from what the students need. Dan moved to Berwyn to get away from taxes. It is easy to say you are for any improvement when you aren't the one paying for part of it. Dan uses the words "the fake news, in the current parlance" Trump likes calling everything fake news and can prove it when he goes on the FOX cable channel or any other media outlet that has been bought to keep an opposing opinion from people. Monica Shenan and her supporters did a fantastic job of getting the votes. Writing 28 votes is nothing more then trying to say the efforts were useless and by doing so, he hopes the pool party will win and the contract be giving to some one to build it. People really don't pay attention or do research or comparison when it comes to what is actually going on so it is very easy to have people follow what you want when you have enough support on your side. There are very few people who know the background on the Village President and the Village Manager and they are the two responsible for running the Village which includes an increase in taxes and rents being raised by 10 percent. If Monica Sheenan enters the race for Village President she would win although there would be a lot of fake news against her because that is the new way the one media outlet in Oak Park now works.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:09 PM
With all due respect, Mr. Haley, you are truly delusional. If you spent any time reviewing the school board minutes from last year (2015) you would know that the school board virtually pledged to the community that it would seek a binding bond referendum (in March 2016) to finance its 50 meter pool. Suddenly, at the last minute it switched tactics and chose the non referendum ("back door") route to finance this enormous pool. This action on the part of the board, led to the successful community based Petition for Referendum campaign and finally to where we are now. So yes that little "switcheroo" - on the school board' part -explains my being late to the table - since I initially thought (as many in the community did) I was going to vote on the issue anyway. NOT! And community engagement you say? What a farce! There was never any real community engagement about solving the pool problem. All those so called community based committees that you refer to, "studying" the issue, were heavily biased and composed of members of the aquatics community or folks already in agreement with the aquatics communities' bias. Go check out the membership of those committees if you doubt me. And the issue of study? The issue was were to site a 50 meter pool. And failing that, where to site the "next best option" the 40 meter pool - all in accordance with the wishes and hopes of the aquatics community as expressed in their roadmap 2013 Natatorium Report. That is what all the studies and committees were about. It was a fait accompli! Any mention of a 25 yard pool was buried and ignored from the get go.
Monica Sheehan Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 4:39 PM
(continued) Based on the facts, the school board has made questionable and reckless decisions regarding the pool issue, and the school board intentionally excluded the citizenry from the process. This year after round two of the community meetings and the objective phone survey, even though the least expensive pool option was the community's favored plan, the school board ignored the public and put the pool lobby's preferred 40-meter pool on the ballot, bundling it with a few extras to help disguise the oversized pool and the unnecessary garage demolition. The school board should represent the best interests of all not just those of a special interest group. When it comes to the pool issue, the current and previous school boards have exhibited a lack of sound leadership.
Monica Sheehan Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 4:36 PM
Dan, either you are unaware of or have chosen to gloss over relevant facts in the pool saga. Let's begin with the 2013 school board's failure to bring the findings of its commissioned Stantec Report, the year-long definitive pool assessment released in March 2013, to the public. In its February 2012 contract, Stantec, the world renowned engineering and design firm, stated that a public process should be engaged regarding its recommendations to encourage public acceptance of the best option. That never happened. Instead, on 11/21/13, the school board wrongly eliminated Stantec's rational pool solution for OPRF, one 8-lane, 25-yard pool in the East Pool/South Gym, based on false information in a Finance Committee memo. According to meeting minutes, not a single member of the school board questioned the glaringly false information. Their action "buried" the standard size high school competition pool and the East Pool/South Gym site. From that point on, the school board shifted its focus to a 50-meter, Olympic-size pool, a pool so large that Stantec never considered it as an on-campus option. It was, however, the number one choice of the pool lobby in its March 2013 Natatorium Proposal. School board, school administrators and members of the pool lobby and swimming advocates comprised the majorities of ALL of the various pool committees. The public was not given a "seat at any of the tables". Last year, despite repeated assertions that the school board's pool choice would go to referendum, in a hastily-called meeting in October, the school board voted to bypass voters and push through a $37.5 million, 50-meter, Olympic-size pool on the garage site, demolishing the 12-year old heavily-used garage, leaving no parking at the school of nearly 3300 students. Keep in mind that high school pools in Illinois cost from $9 million to $15 million. (continued)