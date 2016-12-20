What's the school board to do?

By Dan Haley

There's going to be an election for the school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School come April. If you wanted to grab for that powerful rung of community activism and responsibility, well, sorry the deadline for submitting petitions was on Monday. Eight of your fellow Oak Park and River Forest citizens put themselves forward to lead District 200.

The good news though is that last week the sitting school board voted 6-1 to abrogate their fundamental responsibility to govern and handed the tough decisions off to some soon-to-be-formed citizens committee. So now's the time to raise your hand for one of the 15 slots on what was described as a "community engagement and outreach committee."

You might think this was in reaction to the never-ending debate on where to dig a hole and fill it with chlorine. An overreaction to having just lost a pool-building referendum by the sum total of 28 votes out of 30,000-plus cast last month. But no, this seems to be a stunning over-compensation for the imagined sins the current school board, and its interim superintendent, seem to feel angst over.

How else to explain support for a super-committee that Joylynn Pruitt, the interim superintendent, said should look not just at a swimming pool but also at all facilities, academic programming needs, finances and the totally consuming issue of equity (aka the achievement gap).

If the super-committee is doing all that over the next year, what exactly is the school board supposed to be doing? Perhaps they could finally, once and for all, decide what kids should wear to graduation. Maybe they could make public the outcome of the two sexual abuse investigations that we know about at the school.

This school board, which has thoroughly mucked up the singular decision on where to site a swimming school, is having some sort of existential crisis. It is as if they were spooked by a sturdy opposition to the pool and can't find their way back.

Take a lap, folks, and return to the table prepared to govern.

Here's where to start: Push back hard against the balderdash — the fake news, in the current parlance — that this board, and the ones preceding it, considered a new swimming pool in secret. As you plan for a new and even more influential citizen committee, remember the multiple previous committees OPRF appointed to study the pool, remember the endless public meetings on this subject. You didn't do good but you did nothing wrong.

It was the citizenry who came late to the pool party. That's on them, not on the school board. Concern expressed by the school's communications director that all the previous public machinations had "not brought the community to consensus" assumes there is a consensus to be reached in two towns split down the middle.

Maybe there isn't a simple consensus. But the school still needs a new pool. And it needs a school board ready to lead the way forward on all the other issues that confront the school. We didn't elect a committee. We elected a school board to represent us. And if the majority of locals are dissatisfied with your efforts they'll vote you out in April. That's how this is supposed to work.

Sara Dixon Spivey, the sole OPRF school board member to oppose the super-committee, said, "It feels like we're passing the buck [even though] I know that's not our intention. I'm nervous that we're not going to get further than we are."

That's a fair warning. Leadership is what is lacking here, not consensus building.

