The village should embrace new digital tools

By Andrea Ott & Blagica Bottigliero

One View

It's easy to be inspired by Oak Park's longstanding history of creative, progressive, problem-solving and participatory democracy. We, ourselves, are proud to be involved in the culture of volunteerism and activism in our community.

But, as a couple of young parents, believers in public service, and communication buffs, we believe it's high time for the village of Oak Park to embrace various forms of digital tools to better communicate information with current and new residents.

The word "technology" used to intimidate many, but multiple generations of people are using everything from text, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even Snapchat to build relationships with one another. Websites are still an important information tool, but most people don't visit the same website every day. It is the responsibility of the website owner to distribute important content from the website to constituents via multiple channels — the "have it your way" system. For example, the Chicago Tribune has a website but heavily relies on distributing articles through various social platforms and apps. Those stories then get sent to online users via personal networks.

Oak Park is undergoing great change today — much-needed change in the area of development, tax dollars and density that should spur job creation and more spending. It is an exciting time to be witnessing the changes taking place.

However, the way in which citizens are learning about the change is not as rapid as it should be. We are all busy people — running errands, working, driving our kids around, just trying to get through the day-to-day madness of life. Very few busy people make a habit of checking the village website for critical Oak Park information — from the way our tax dollars are spent to the state of the streets on a snowy day. Local governments have a responsibility to parse and send information to its citizens in a way that is simple, approachable and informative. A steady drumbeat of posts to a Facebook page, Twitter handle and even a live-streamed question-and-answer session are examples of ways to get this done.

We are confident that Oak Park's history of being a progressive municipality will continue, sparking a change in ensuring we receive information in a variety of forms that suit our lifestyle (both print and online). This can serve as a beacon for other communities but also show future neighbors, shoppers and dwellers that providing important information is one of the top priorities of our great village.

Andrea Button Ott is an Oak Park village trustee. Blagica Bottigliero is an Oak Park resident, a member of the Civic Information Systems Commission, and principal of Zlato, a digital marketing and social media consultancy.