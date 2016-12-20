Thank you, voters
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
The District 200 Facilities Referendum results were certified on Nov. 29. More than 35,000 ballots were cast, and the No vote prevailed by just 28 votes. The statement "every vote counts" certainly applied in this situation. A huge thank-you to each of the 17,852 citizens who voted no and to everyone who was engaged in this debate on both sides.
While the reasons for each personal vote varied, we are gratified that so many residents rejected the idea that the primary driver for the high school's facilities planning should be a 40-meter pool built on the site of the parking garage. Undoubtedly, the high overall cost of the project, coupled with the relatively smaller costs directed toward facilities other than the pool and replacement garage were factors that influenced many of the voting decisions.
Of course, the defeat of the referendum means that the issue of the OPRF swimming pools continues. This provides an opportunity to create an even better building and facilities plan, with a more comprehensive look at all areas of the high school in addition to the aquatics and physical education needs.
We would like to thank the citizens of Oak Park and River Forest for paying attention as we made our case during the Vote No campaign. Thank you as well to our many donors and volunteers for their efforts to educate voters. We hope we can count on you to stay informed on the many issues confronting our high school and communities in the months ahead.
Bridgett Baron, Dori Bernstein, Marty Bernstein, Jack Davidson, Chris Donovan, Karen Doty, Bruce Kleinman, Maureen Kleinman, Byron Lanning, Mike Nevins, Mike Poirer, Gina Sennello, Monica Sheehan, Doug Springer, Leslie Sutphen, Robert Zeh
Members of OPRF Pragmatic Pool Solutions
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM
What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM
Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM
Man, that is one ugly looking building.
By Chuck Mann
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM
John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM
Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good...
By Susan Beyersdorf Beach
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM
Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM