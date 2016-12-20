Stanley Cooper, 92

Stanley H. Cooper, 92, of River Forest, died on Dec. 11, 2016. Born on Feb. 20, 1924, he was a WWII Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient who fought with valor in the Battle of the Bulge.

Stanley is survived by his children, Jane (Harry) Centella, Kevin (Cheryl) Cooper and Sheila Cooper; his grandchildren, Jason (Keily), Jonathon (Ashleigh), Bridgette (Timmons), Tracey (Tony), Jennifer (Michael), Christopher, Kevin, Alison (Jeremy), Rich (Shelley) and Maggi; and his 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (nee Curtin); and his son, John Cooper.

Visitation was held on Dec. 15 at Forest Park's Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Luke Catholic Church on Dec. 16, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The family appreciates memorials to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, www.komenchicago.org or to National Multiple Sclerosis, www.nationalmssociety.org. More information is available at 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.