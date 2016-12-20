Progress at Lake and Lathrop?
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
Let's see, the promised redevelopment of Lake and Lathrop in River Forest is advancing. Good news since the village chose its preferred developer, Keystone Ventures, way back in 2010. We know it is advancing because Tim Hague, the local boy made good, coughed up an actual development application this time rather than humbly asking for a further extension. Even Mr. Hague must have realized how lame another extension request would be as we move toward year seven of the Keystone Era.
Eric Palm, the village administrator, was left with the sad task of convincing our reporter that this application represents genuine progress. The village staff is now reviewing next essential steps, including a traffic study, and, hmm, well, sometime soon any details on how the project might be financed. Now we are not expert on financing development of block-long, five-story, mixed-use projects, but we suspect details on financing the project might need to wait for the developer to actually purchase the bulk of the property to be developed.
All in due time, we suppose.
Village President Cathy Adduci said, with some understatement, that the development application was "not as complete as we would normally like" (see earlier reference to owning the land and having the money to build on that land).
You get six or seven years into a development project, and we'll allow the Great Recession and we've extensively covered the severe soil contamination issues, but this is the point where even the well-intentioned supporters get squirrely.
Whether as a help or as a prod, the village government has now taken a second River Forest development project — on village-owned land at Lake and Park — off of Hague's barely tepid front burner. Focus on the big, complex, and really old project first, is the message.
Hague's Keystone Ventures is rocking it in Berwyn where his firm is transforming the northeast corner of Harlem and Cermak. And we're sure he'd like to see similar success in his hometown. We agree. Time to produce. Or move on.
Be strong on Field
