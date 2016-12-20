Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Progress at Lake and Lathrop?

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

Our Views

Let's see, the promised redevelopment of Lake and Lathrop in River Forest is advancing. Good news since the village chose its preferred developer, Keystone Ventures, way back in 2010. We know it is advancing because Tim Hague, the local boy made good, coughed up an actual development application this time rather than humbly asking for a further extension. Even Mr. Hague must have realized how lame another extension request would be as we move toward year seven of the Keystone Era.

Eric Palm, the village administrator, was left with the sad task of convincing our reporter that this application represents genuine progress. The village staff is now reviewing next essential steps, including a traffic study, and, hmm, well, sometime soon any details on how the project might be financed. Now we are not expert on financing development of block-long, five-story, mixed-use projects, but we suspect details on financing the project might need to wait for the developer to actually purchase the bulk of the property to be developed. 

All in due time, we suppose. 

Village President Cathy Adduci said, with some understatement, that the development application was "not as complete as we would normally like" (see earlier reference to owning the land and having the money to build on that land).

You get six or seven years into a development project, and we'll allow the Great Recession and we've extensively covered the severe soil contamination issues, but this is the point where even the well-intentioned supporters get squirrely. 

Whether as a help or as a prod, the village government has now taken a second River Forest development project — on village-owned land at Lake and Park — off of Hague's barely tepid front burner. Focus on the big, complex, and really old project first, is the message.  

Hague's Keystone Ventures is rocking it in Berwyn where his firm is transforming the northeast corner of Harlem and Cermak. And we're sure he'd like to see similar success in his hometown. We agree. Time to produce. Or move on.

Be strong on Field

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM

On: District House Breaks Ground

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Melvin: I absolutely agree. Definitely a "step...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:32 AM

On: Best friends through basketball

"all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:29 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Marty, this is one of your best columns yet. I can...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:04 AM

On: Best friends through basketball

I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...

By Joanne O'Hara

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...

By RoseMary Gange

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM

On: District 200 set to become debt...

Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...

By Joe Gotts

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close