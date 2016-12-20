Oak Park man robbed while shoveling snow
A man was robbed while shoveling snow in the 600 block of North Kenilworth Avenue at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The offender reportedly approached the man and asked for money. The victim gave him $10 and walked to his garage.
The offender then pushed the victim to the floor of the garage and stole the remaining cash from the victim's wallet before fleeing in an unknown direction. The loss was an estimated $30.
Package thefts
Packages were reported stolen from the porches of the following locations last week:
900 block of North Taylor at about 1 p.m. on Dec. 13.
300 block of North Taylor at about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Armed robbery arrest
Davontay Garrett, 18, of the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard in Chicago, was arrested in the 100 block of State Ave. in St. Charles, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 for an armed robbery that occurred in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard on Oct. 15.
Retail theft arrest
Dream Town, an athletic footwear store at 4 W. Madison St., was targeted by three shoplifters, at 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The three men entered the store and took two pairs of Jordan Craig jeans and one Pelle Pelle jacket. All three offenders were black. The first offender had a thin build, stood about 5-foot-5, and wore a gray skull cap, a puffy navy blue jacket and brown Timberland boots. The second offender had a medium build, stood about 5-foot-10 and wore a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, distressed jeans and maroon boots. The third offender had a thin build, stood about 5-foot-8 and wore a black jacket, a black and gray neoprene facemask and black boots. The three fled in a gray Chevrolet with tinted windows.
The loss was an estimated $675.
Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger
